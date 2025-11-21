Netflix dropped the final episode of Physical:Asia this week, which saw Team Korea winning the massive grand prize. Despite all the controversies surrounding the team's success, Team Korea continues to prove that there is no bad blood among the contestants.

Here are five adorable videos that show how close everyone has become since joining Physical: Asia.

Amotti Hangs With Orkhonbayar, Eddie

On Thursday, Team Korea member Amotti shared a 20-minute YouTube video featuring Team Mongolia's Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan and Team Australia's Eddie Williams.

In the clip, Amotti talks about the recent release of episodes 5 to 7 and reveals that he received varied comments from fans. He also shared that he was on his way to pick up his friends.

During their car ride, Eddie happily shared that his video with Amotti went viral. The short video showed the two athletes making different poses for the camera.

Also in the clip, Orkhonbayar and Amotti revealed that their wives are both expecting. They happily congratulated each other.

Lara Liwanag Works Out With Jang Eun Sil

Apart from Amotti, Eddie, and Orkhonbayar, Philippines Team member Lara Liwanag also developed a close friendship with Team Korea's Jang Eun Sil.

On her Instagram post, Liwanag shared a short clip of her and Eun Sil working out.

In another post, Liwanag paid tribute to her friend.

'I never imagined that one day, I'd not only meet her on Physical: Asia but actually become her friend. And not the hi, hello kind of friend, the real kind,' she wrote.

Jang Eun Sil Gushes Over Japan's Nonoka Ozaki

Eun Sil also paid tribute to her friend Nonoka Ozaki, a member of Team Japan.

In the video that Eun Sil posted, she and Nonoka are seen doing some workout routines.

It is evident how much Eun Sil adores Nonoka because she captioned the clip by saying that she is pleased to meet her three times.

Nonoka Ozaki Shares Wrestling Practice Video

Nonoka did not waste any opportunity to practice her craft with her good friend, Eun Sil.

On her Instagram account, she shared a video of herself being carried by Eun Sil into the wrestling ring. The two then engaged in some moves.

Since Nonoka and Eun Sil are both wrestlers, it is not a surprise that they share a lot of things in common.

Eddie Gets Carried By Kim Min-Jae In Video

Perhaps the Physical: Asia contestant who has been posting the most videos with other athletes is Eddie.

Last week, he shared a clip of himself with Team Korea's Kim Min-Jae, and they are both dancing in the video.

Their video ends with Min-jae carrying Eddie on his back before leaving the frame completely.

Other Physical: Asia contestants may not have been posting videos with each other, but this is only because they are back in their home countries.

Team Australia's Alexandra Milne regularly shares videos of her workouts and meal preps while in Australia. Team Philippines' Mark Mugen is back to working out as well just like all the other contestants.