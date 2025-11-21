Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has defended the role of the media following an incident in which President Donald Trump directed a derogatory slur at a reporter aboard Air Force One. Speaking en route to the G20 summit in South Africa, Starmer emphasised that respectful engagement with the press remains a cornerstone of democratic accountability, distancing himself from the Republican leader's combative style.

Starmer Stress Respect for the Press

Speaking to reporters, Starmer said he hadn't personally viewed the footage of Trump's remark, but had it explained to him. He stated that while Trump 'can speak for himself', his own approach would always be to treat journalists with respect, regardless of the difficulty of their inquiries.

Starmer added that throughout his political career, he has demonstrated consistent respect to the press.

'It's really important to keep that principle of respect for journalists who are doing... a really important job, certainly in the UK and our democracy,' he said (via The Mirror).

Context of Donald Trump's Insult

Trump made the 'piggy' remark after Lucey asked him about the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files. Trump interrupted the reporter mid-question, pointed at her, and said 'quiet, quiet, piggy.' The remark has drawn widespread condemnation.

Following the incident, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the President by stating that he is just brutally frank with his words. She added that the President gets frustrated with fake news.

'He calls out fake news when he sees it and gets frustrated with reporters who spread false information. But he also provides unprecedented access to the press and answers questions on a near-daily basis,' Leavitt said (via The Guardian).

Trump Calls Another Journalist A 'Terrible Reporter'

Lucey, however, is not the only female reporter who was publicly criticised by Trump recently. Mary Bruce, a journalist for ABC News also asked the President about the controversial Epstein files. This resulted in Trump calling her a 'terrible reporter.'

'Mr President, why wait for Congress to release the Epstein files? Why not just do it now?' Bruce asked.

'It's not the question that I mind. It's your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It's the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who is highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question,' Trump replied.

Recently, Trump approved the release of the Epstein files. Speculation persists regarding the President's potential ties, though Trump continues to deny these allegations.

Trump Criticised by the Society of Professional Journalists

Following both incidents, the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) released a statement condemning Trump's remarks about Lucey and Bruce. Caroline Hendrie, SPJ executive director, stressed that the two incidents were not isolated cases.

'These incidents are not isolated; they are part of an unmistakable pattern of hostility – often directed at women – that undermines the essential role of a free and independent press. What we say – and what we refuse to say – signals to the world how much we value human rights and free expression. When US leaders downplay the murder of a journalist or shame reporters for demanding transparency, it reverberates far beyond Washington,' the statement read.