The investigation into the death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner has taken a sharper turn after preliminary findings revealed no drugs, no alcohol, and no signs of sexual assault in her system. Yet, two bruises on her neck and a fatal 'bar hold' suggest a violent encounter, still without any arrest.

Kepner was found dead on 8 November, onboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. She was discovered under her cabin bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life vests.

The contrast between what the medical evidence shows and the absence of charges has intensified scrutiny around the case, especially as federal investigators continue examining the role of the teen's 16-year-old stepbrother, who remains under investigation but has not been detained.

Preliminary Findings: Asphyxiation and Two Neck Bruises

A source briefed on the investigation said that Kepner died from asphyxiation caused by a bar hold, described as an arm placed across the neck. Two bruises were found on the side of her neck.

According to the source, no drugs or alcohol were detected in her system, and no evidence of sexual assault has been found.

Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office and the FBI have declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation. Final autopsy and toxicology reports have not yet been released.

What Investigators Are Examining Onboard

According to reports, Kepner was sharing the stateroom with her 14-year-old brother and 16-year-old stepbrother. The discovery was made after the teen failed to appear the next morning, and a room attendant entered the cabin.

Things took a turn when court filings in an unrelated custody dispute involving Kepner's stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, revealed that the 16-year-old stepsibling is being treated as a potential suspect. The documents state that the FBI is conducting an investigation 'arising out of the sudden death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner,' and that the minor 'may face criminal charges.'

Hudson requested a delay in her custody hearing, citing concerns that testimony could be prejudicial to her or her child amid the ongoing federal investigation. Her filing noted that the teen is currently staying with a relative and undergoing counselling.

The FBI has not confirmed any suspect publicly yet, and no arrest has been made.

Ex-Boyfriend Report Disturbance the Night Before

Meanwhile, Kepner's ex-boyfriend, Joshua Tew, told Daily Mail that her 14-year-old brother described hearing yelling and chairs being thrown inside the cabin the night before she died, while Anna was inside the locked room with the stepbrother.

Tew quoted the younger brother as hearing the stepbrother shout, 'shut the hell up,' followed by loud banging sounds.

He also stated that Anna 'didn't feel safe around' her stepsibling.

Investigation Leaves Many Questions Unanswered

Despite the newly disclosed cause of death and the identification of a potential suspect, investigators have not determined how the fatal encounter unfolded, how Kepner came to be placed under the bed, or what may have precipitated the fatal neck hold.

Federal authorities continue to review cabin access logs, surveillance footage, and witness accounts.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's final autopsy and toxicology findings are expected to shed further light on the circumstances, but as of now, no arrests have been made.