New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has called on President Donald Trump to divert federal funds from foreign military interventions towards domestic social services during a meeting at the White House. The dialogue, described by both parties as productive, highlights a potential alignment between the democratic socialists' populist economic platform and the President's isolationist foreign policy rhetoric.

Domestic Priorities and Fiscal Reallocation

Mamdani met with Trump on Friday, with the meeting described as 'productive', contrasting sharply with Trump's comments about Mamdani during his campaign. The mayor-elect stated that he told Trump he wants to focus on domestic issues, such as the housing crisis. Mamdani also noted that he and Trump spoke about the current state of utilities in the country, as well as grocery costs, in line with his progressive platform centred on affordability and expanded social services.

'When I spoke to New Yorkers who had voted for the President last November on Hillside Avenue and Fordham Road, I asked them why? I heard again and again two major reasons: One was that they wanted an end to forever wars...and they wanted to address the cost-of-living crisis,' Mamdani told the press at the Oval Office, standing alongside Trump.

Mamdani, who is the first Muslim and South Asian to be elected mayor in New York, also touched on Washington's complicity in the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

'I've spoken about the Israeli government committing genocide and I've spoken about our government funding it,' said Mamdani. Mamdani added that New Yorkers prefer their tax money 'to go towards the benefit of New Yorkers and their ability to afford basic dignity.'

The incoming New York mayor even cited the current social issues in his city, saying that New York is now in its 'ninth consecutive year of more than 100,000 school children being homeless.'

'Here's a desperate need, not only for the following of human rights, but also the following through of promises we've made New Yorkers,' said Mamdani.

Working people have been left behind in New York. In the wealthiest city in the world, one in five can't afford $2.90 for the train or bus. As I told Trump today— it’s time to put those people right back at the heart of our politics. pic.twitter.com/PUVQfuT38s — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 21, 2025

No More Endless Wars

Mamdani argued that the electorate is increasingly fatigued by overseas military expenditure. 'People were tired of seeing our tax dollars fund endless wars,' said the incoming mayor of New York City. 'I also believe that we have to follow through on the international human rights, and I know that still today, those are being violated.'

Trump Praises Mamdani

Despite their ideological differences, Trump expressed admiration for Mamdani, acknowledging the enthusiasm surrounding the incoming mayor. The US leader said Mamdani is unlike any other candidate who has run for mayor in the city.

'Because he has the chance to really do something great for New York,' said Trump. 'New York is at a very critical point. And he does need the help of the federal government to really succeed and we're going to be helping him. But he's different than you know, your average candidate. Hey, he came out of nowhere.'

Mamdani concluded: 'I appreciated the meeting with the president, as he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, New York City,' said Mamdani.