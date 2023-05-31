Manchester United are suddenly dealing with several injuries just ahead of their FA Cup final against arch-rivals Manchester City. The latest player to have suffered an injury in the Manchester United camp is Anthony Martial, who has been ruled out of the match which is scheduled to take place on June 3 at Wembley Stadium.

Has Martial played his last Man Utd game?

Martial picked up a hamstring injury during Manchester United's 2-1 win over Fulham in their final Premier League outing of the 2022-23 season. The Frenchman underwent scans that later revealed he had a muscle tear, according to an official release from the Old Trafford club.

It could also mean Martial may have very well played his final game for Manchester United. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has warned Martial over his fitness concerns and now the France international, who has just a year left on his current contract, could be offloaded in the upcoming summer window. Martial has not completed 90 minutes in the Premier League since January 2021.

Out of around 60 games across competitions this season, Martial missed 27 fixtures due to various injuries. In February earlier this year, he had sustained a hip injury that kept him out for around nine games.

Martial has managed just 29 appearances across competitions for Manchester United in the 2022-23 season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists. Out of which, six goals came in 21 Premier League matches, where the Red Devils finished third in the table and secured Champions League football for next term.

Manchester United have played City twice this season, with both games coming in the Premier League. While their first meeting at Etihad Stadium was a nightmare 6-3 loss for the visiting side, Martial had scored two out of the three goals for the Red Devils after coming off the bench.

However, the 27-year-old forward did not maintain consistency in an injury-marred season. In his last 12 games, Martial has netted just two goals.

Ten Hag offers update about Antony

Meanwhile, Martial is not Manchester United's only injury concern for the FA Cup final. Striker Antony was stretchered off in tears in the Red Devils' 4-1 victory over Chelsea last week, but Ten Hag has insisted that the Brazilian playmaker could recover in time for the big game against City.

"We've all seen how he came off and didn't look great. But the first assessment is not too bad and a good opportunity he is available for the Cup final next week," said Ten Hag.

Antony, who made an £82m move from Ajax to Man Utd last year, has missed at least nine games in 2022-23 due to various injuries. Despite that, the Brazil international has managed to make 47 appearances for his new club in all competitions, contributing 10 goals and five assists. His goal against FC Barcelona in the Europa League has been voted Manchester United's Goal of the Season for the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Antony did not attend the ceremony to receive the award as he has been focusing on his fitness ahead of the FA Cup final.

Manchester City's last FA Cup victory came in the 2018-19 season. Meanwhile Man Utd's title drought is even longer as they last won back in the 2015-16 season, when they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 in the final. Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata scored the two goals for the Red Devils in the final.

Manchester United are looking to do a domestic double, having already clinched the League Cup. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's City are aiming for a sensational treble. With the Premier League trophy already in their cabinet this season, they are also scheduled to play the Champions League final apart from the FA Cup final.