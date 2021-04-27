Anthony Hopkins shared his gratitude to his fans and remembered Chadwick Boseman in a video message released Monday after he won Male Lead Actor at the recent Oscar Awards.

The "Hannibal Lecter" star was not around to personally receive his award during Sunday night's ceremony. He recorded his acceptance speech in a video taken from his homeland in Wales. In it, the 83-year old confessed that at his age now, he really did not expect "to get this award."

According to ET, Hopkins is the oldest Academy Award winner ever. He surpassed Christopher Plummer who won his Oscar at the age of 82 in 2011.

The actor thanked the Academy nevertheless, and his fans for their support. In the video shared on Instagram, he also paid tribute to Boseman. The late actor was among the nominees for Male Lead Actor for his role as Levee Green in the Netflix film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Other contenders included Steven Yeun, Riz Ahmed, and Gary Oldman.

"I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. Again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured, thank you," Hopkins added.

Sir Anthony Hopkins seems like such a great guy. Very nice video posted on his Instagram this morning after winning the Best Actor at the #Oscars. https://t.co/Zf4jXYpHnB — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) April 26, 2021

The veteran actor's win at the 2021 Oscars was met with mixed reactions. There were those who believed he deserved to win for portraying a man with dementia in "The Father" opposite Olivia Colman. Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale both congratulated him with the former calling it "a gorgeous performance."

Piers Brosnan said Hopkins did "outstanding work" and Andy Garcia chimed in and called his Oscars victory "well deserved."

Meanwhile, there were also those who think that the Academy Awards robbed Boseman, who was predicted to win Male Lead Actor. Some netizens claimed the actor was used as bait to attract viewership.

But the "Black Panther" star's family has since clarified that the 2021 Oscars did not snub him. Boseman's brother Derrick said his family "isn't upset or agitated whatsoever." He recalled the actor even referred to the Academy Awards as a "campaign." Instead, the family all wished Hopkins the best.