Ever since the first mobile phones came out, manufacturers and consumers have always been reliant on carriers. Calling, texting, and even mobile data are essential services that consumers normally use. Now, the telecommunications industry is steadily shifting from 4G to 5G, which promises even faster mobile internet speeds. The industry continues to innovate and as such, consumer electronics companies such as Apple have plans to come up with new products that will cut out the middleman. It appears the Cupertino-based tech group might sooner or later offer data subscriptions via satellite for its mobile device ecosystem.

While every other smartphone brand right now is focused on features such as cameras, flexible displays, and upgraded biometric sensors, Apple wants to establish its own wireless service. Insiders claim that a new project with a group of 12 engineers will develop the technology to do this, reports PhoneArena. However, there is a possibility that the company might pull the plug if progress and quality are not up to its standards. Apple CEO Tim Cook is allegedly interested to move development forward, which would eventually become a new subscription service for its customers.

The satellites could possibly also upgrade location services to enhance navigation. This will prove beneficial for the manufacturer and their rumoured self-driving automobile project. Yet, it seems the initial plans are focused on wireless data for now. Moreover, it is currently unclear if the speculated service will involve building its own satellites.

There are a lot of challenges that could derail the project "The lessons of prior failures like Iridium, Globalstar and Teledesic are that it's really hard to find a viable business plan for multibillion-dollar satellite communications projects," explained Tim Farrar, a member of TMF Associates and resident expert when it comes to satellites. Thus, the company should be prepared to handle setbacks in order to realise its goal.

On the other hand, Apple showing interest in satellite technology suggests that its researchers have determined the venture to be profitable. Meanwhile, Amazon is likewise planning to launch over 3,000 satellites by 2021. The documents submitted by the latter reveals that it hopes to provide internet service to "tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and business" globally.