Apple is sparing no effort to make a feature-laden electric vehicle, but it will not soon hit store shelves. Dubbed Apple Car, the company's upcoming EV will cost less than $100,000.

According to past leaks, the Cupertino-based tech giant is internally referring to its vehicle project as Titan. However, the purported Apple Car is currently on the back burner.

In other words, Apple's highly anticipated electric vehicle is in a state of uncertainty at the moment. Still, some optimistic reports suggest Apple Car will break cover in 2026.

Regrettably, the American tech firm is reportedly ditching some of its idea for the vehicle. To recap, past leaks indicated that Apple's self-driving EV will break cover sometime in 2025.

However, the Apple Car's launch has been pushed back by a year. The original plan included designing a limousine-style car that allows passengers to face one another.

Notably, this car lacked pedals, as well as a steering wheel. However, Apple has reportedly decided to adopt a more traditional design.

So, the new Apple Car could feature a steering wheel, pedals, and a driver's seat. Moreover, the Apple Car will not support autonomous driving.

The car can activate a self-driving mode on highways despite the lack of a self-driving feature. Also, you can watch videos and play games on the highway.

However, Apple Car will urge the driver to take control when it is on city streets. Likewise, it will ask the driver to take the steering wheel during adverse weather.

Apple could first bring its hands-free tech to North America. It will eventually debut in other regions as well. According to earlier reports, Apple was originally planning to sell Apple Car for more than $120,000.

With the company removing some features and technologies, the vehicle could now cost less than $100,000. The company will reportedly finalise the design for Apple Car by 2023.

The EV might enter the testing phase in 2025. So, there is a possibility that the Apple Car will go official in 2026, as some reports suggest.