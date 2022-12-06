The word on the street is that Google is gearing up to unveil its first-ever foldable phone despite severe competition. The American tech giant will reportedly launch a foldable phone in 2023.

Dubbed Google Pixel Fold, the highly anticipated foldable handset is expected to break cover in May 2023. In other words, the Pixel Fold launch could coincide with the Google I/O 2023 event.

However, Google is still mum on its plan to launch its maiden foldable phone next year. Amid the lack of an official confirmation, a possible Pixel Fold has passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website.

As expected, the Geekbench listing divulges a myriad of key details about the Pixel Fold. Notably, the Google foldable phone spotted on the Geekbench website could be a performance unit.

According to the listing, the device has the codename, Felix. To recap, this codename has been previously linked to the Pixel Fold.

Under the hood, the device packs a Google Tensor G2 SoC. To those unaware, the recently unveiled Pixel 7 series uses the same processor to draw power.

Furthermore, the listing confirms the presence of two high-performance cores in the SoC. These cores are clocked at 2.85GHz. Also, there are a couple of Silver cores clocking at 2.35GHz.

Aside from that, there are four efficiency cores that clock at 1.8GHz. The foldable phone also has a Mali-G710 GPU for graphics. The Geekbench listing reveals the Pixel Fold has 12GB of RAM.

Moreover, the phone boots Android 13 out of the box. The Pixel foldable phone gained 1047 and 3257 in the single-core and multi-core Geekbench tests.

Previously leaked design renders suggest the Pixel Fold will bear a striking resemblance to the Pixel 7 series. So, it is safe to assume that the Fold will have a glass and metal body.

Also, it will retain the camera module design of the Pixel 7 lineup. So, the visor will house three cameras, as well as an LED flash module. Lastly, the Fold might come in Obsidian and Chalk colour options.