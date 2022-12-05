Apple took the wraps off its iPhone 14 series just about three months ago. However, the internet is already teeming with all sorts of speculations about the next generation of iPhones.

Dubbed iPhone 15 series, the next iPhones will reportedly bring a myriad of major upgrades over the existing iPhone 14 lineup. Moreover, Apple might ditch the Pro moniker in favour of an Ultra tag next year.

So, the American tech giant will probably oust the iPhone 15 Pro Max and fill its spot with an iPhone 15 Ultra. Moreover, Apple is also planning to get rid of the Lightning port, which will be replaced by a USB Type-C charging port.

New iPhones will reportedly house two selfie cameras as well. Now, Apple Insider has shared the iPhone 15 Ultra design renders ahead of the handset's rumoured 2023 launch.

The images show the Ultra model will have curved edges, unlike the existing iPhones that sport a flat-edged design. Upfront, the purported 15 Ultra houses two cameras for capturing selfies and video calling.

On top of that, the iPhone 15 Ultra will get a robust titanium glass body, which plays a vital role in wireless charging. Earlier reports claim Apple will get its latest image sensor from Sony Group.

This newfangled sensor will reportedly have two times more saturation signal level in each pixel as compared to the current-gen sensors. As a result, the sensor can capture more light and adjust underexposure or overexposure.

So, iPhone 15 Ultra users will be able to capture clearly despite a strong backlight behind the subject. The clickable buttons for adjusting the volume and switching the phone on/off will not see the light of day.

According to Apple Insider Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to use solid-state buttons on its next-gen iPhone models.

Industry insider LeaksApplePro claims the iPhone 15 Ultra will carry a steeper price tag than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the tipster did not confirm the price tag the Ultra model will likely carry.

To recap, the iPhone 14 Pro Max retails for $1,099. So, it is safe to assume that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost more than $1,099.