The next OnePlus flagship smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 11 isn't likely to break cover anytime soon. Still, the handset has been making appearances online in the form of leaks lately.

Some key specifications of the OnePlus 11 have recently surfaced online as well. Also, past leaks have given us a glimpse into the upcoming phone's outward appearance.

Now, GadgetGang has shared a more official-looking OnePlus 11 smartphone render. This image gives us a closer look at the forthcoming flagship from the Chinese consumer electronics giant.

First off, the leaked render showcases the rear panel of the OnePlus 11. Also, they reveal the colour options of the much-awaited OnePlus 10 successor.

Notably, the OnePlus 11 will come in the same colour options as the OnePlus 10 Pro. So, Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald will be the OnePlus 11's official colour.

The newfangled camera module comprises a circular ceramic cutout for the triple camera setup. Also, the rear panel houses an LED flash. The phone has a metal frame and sports a 6.7-inch curved display.

This AMOLED screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution. The OnePlus 10 Pro-like display also has an HDR10+ certification.

The upcoming flagship will reportedly pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, it will ship with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and offer up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage.

In the photography department, the 11 5G will get three rear-mounted cameras. This includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera. There's also a 48MP ultra-wide lens on the back.

The rear panel features a 32MP telephoto sensor as well. Upfront, the phone has a 32MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling.

Moreover, the OnePlus 11 5G could mark the return of the iconic alert slider. The phone might use a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support to draw its juices.

It will probably run Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13 on top. The OnePlus 11 will reportedly launch in Q1 2023, but OnePlus has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet.