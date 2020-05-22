The buzz around Apple these days appears to be about the rumoured hardware that will be announced at WWDC20. Several sources believe the event will be the launching point for several new additions to the company's tech catalogue. Thanks to leaks supplied by data miners and backed by tech industry analysts, consumers can expect to see the debut of the AirPods Studio and AirTags. Meanwhile, aside from the over-ear headphones and wireless tracking device, the presentation might also showcase a special version of the rumoured Apple Glass.

This update comes from renowned Apple insider Jon Prosser, who claims a "Steve Jobs Heritage Edition" of the augmented reality (AR) accessory is on cards. This is just one of the many items he has been talking about in the past few weeks. Even though it might sound like pure speculation for some at this point, the Cupertino, California-based tech outfit presented a comparable approach when it promoted the first-generation Apple Watch, as reported by Macrumors.

"They're also working on a prototype, a Steve Jobs Heritage Edition," stated the tech YouTuber. "Similar to how we had an ‌Apple Watch‌ Edition, like that ridiculous $10,000 gold one when it first came out," Prosser added. He noted that it might be a strategic attempt to generate publicity by paying tribute to one of the tech industry's most iconic personality.

Early last week, Prosser revealed details about the AirPods Studio, which was originally referred to as the AirPods X. An interesting feature highlighted by the leak was the possibilities for personalisation via a magnetic system. This supposedly allows owners to swap out the earcups and headbands to suit their style. In parallel to this level of customisation, the Apple Glass will likely be offered in several designs.

A description supplied by those who purportedly have access to the prototype stated that it is stylish in a sense. It seems that the engineers were able to craft an AR wearable that integrates the displays directly on the lenses. Most models commercially available rely on micro projectors, which adds to its bulk. According to Prosser, the Apple Glass will retail with a $499 price for the standard model. Buyers can reportedly pay an additional fee to have prescription lenses installed instead.