Apple is gearing up to launch two new products in October, reports claimed. The iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to be released soon. However, the equally anticipated iPad models will not see the light of the day at the impending iPhone 14 series launch event.

Korean blog Naver suggests that Apple will host a separate event to unveil the new iPad models, which will take place sometime in October. Also, the report claims that the company will unveil at least two new iPads at the event.

Apple could have its hands full even after the iPhone 14 series launch event. The new iPad models are likely to go official in the global markets. The entry-level iPad will allegedly carry the iPad 10th generation moniker.

According to TelecomTalk's source, an M2 chip-powered iPad Pro is also in the offing, and it will likely be announced at the same event. While nothing is set in stone yet, the report has shed light on the iPad specifications.

Naver claims that the entry-level iPad will pack an A14 Bionic chip under the hood. So, the tablet will support 5G connectivity. To recall, the iPhone 12 series uses the same processor to draw power.

The iPad 2022 model made an appearance online in the form of CAD renderings earlier this year. The images gave us a glimpse into the device's pill-shaped, iPhone X-like single camera setup.

Furthermore, the rear panel of the purported iPad houses the iconic Apple logo. Also, it has a flat frame with a larger display than the existing iPad. The affordable iPad's Home button will appear at the bottom. The top bezel will accommodate the Touch ID. The device will house a selfie camera, according to the leaked renderings.

Past leaks suggest that the low-cost iPad will come with a USB Type-C port for charging. Apple, however, could get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack. The iPad could sport either a 10.5-inch or 10.9-inch screen.

Regrettably, details about the iPad Pro M2 are still few and far between.