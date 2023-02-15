Samsung unveiled a wide range of products during its recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The Korean tech giant showed off its highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series of smartphones alongside the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Unlike the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra didn't go up for pre-order the same day.

Moreover, Samsung did not divulge details about the newly launched notebook's availability at the time. Much to the delight of those waiting to get their hands on Samsung's latest laptop, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is finally available for pre-order in some markets.

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra pricing, availability, and pre-order

You can pre-order the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra in the UK, the US, South Korea, Germany, and France starting February 14. The top-notch gaming laptop will be available for purchase starting from February 22, 2023. Moreover, you can choose between two processor variants including the Intel Core i9 and Intel Core i7.

The Intel Core i7-backed variant has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for handling graphics. Likewise, the version with the Intel Core i9 CPU packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU under the hood. The Core i7 model ships with the RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB RAM, and offers 512GB storage. It carries a price tag of $1,899 in the US.

Read more Samsung Galaxy A54 bags higher repairability score than Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Core i9 CPU model comes with 32GB RAM and 512GB storage. This unit will set you back $2,499. The company is currently offering free storage upgrades as well. So, you can get the Intel Core i7 CPU version of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra that comes with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and RTX 4050 GPU for just $1,899.

Similarly, you can get the 1TB version of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra for the price of the 512GB storage version. Now, let's check out the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra's specifications. Both aforesaid versions of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra boot Windows 11 Home OS out of the box.

The highest-end model has 16GB/32GB RAM + 512GB/1TB storage. Also, it comes with an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra sports a 16-inch 3K OLED screen.

The display delivers a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra comes with a full-sized backlit keyboard and a large trackpad. The laptop features four speakers and adopts a full aluminum unibody design. It houses a Full HD webcam and weighs 1.79kg.