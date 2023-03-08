Samsung has been at the forefront of the Android smartphone segment for quite some time. The Korean brand's Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series of foldable phones are matchless. Moreover, the company offers an equally impressive range of mid-range and affordable phones.

Apple reportedly plans to reduce its dependency on the South Korean tech behemoth for OLED panels. As a result, Samsung could lose some business opportunities from the Cupertino-based company next year. Still, it looks like Samsung is on a roll.

Samsung is Korea's Most Admired Company

Unsurprisingly, Samsung Electronics Service has grabbed the "South Korea's Most Admired Company" title for the 12th consecutive year. On March 7, the Korea Management Association Consulting (KMAC) announced that Samsung ranks number 1 on the list of the Most Admired Companies in the country.

Samsung has been taking the number 1 spot since 2012 when the survey was instituted. According to Samsung Korea's official blog, this year's survey featured around 12,000 people, including consumers, industry workers, and stock market analysts. Samsung scored the highest points in 11 out of 12 categories, including corporate reliability, service innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Aside from this, other factors helped Samsung bag the award. The company has been sparing no effort to solve issues of Samsung users. For this, it has deployed dedicated engineers. Moreover, it provides a mobile service centre in remote areas and offers remote consultation. As if that weren't enough, the company leaves no stone unturned to offer a superior BS (Before Service).

Song Bong-Seop, CEO of Samsung Electronics Service, thanked the company's customers for choosing it as the "number 1 service centre for 12 consecutive years." Samsung is currently gearing up to unveil a myriad of highly anticipated devices. While the company is still mum on its plan to launch these next-gen products, the rumour mill has been churning out speculations around them.

Likewise, details about the upcoming Samsung devices have been popping up online. For instance, tipster RGcloudS claims the much-awaited Galaxy S24 series will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood. Now, some pieces of vital information regarding the Galaxy Tab S9 have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 leaks

It is worth noting that Samsung hasn't released a high-end tablet for over a year now. The Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are the company's existing high-end tablets. The word on the street is that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series successors in the second half of 2023 alongside its next-gen foldable phones.

August will be a busy month for Samsung



Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Watch6 series

New Galaxy Buds



All those devices are launching in August, with the Galaxy S23 FE and Tab S8 FE also expected to launch at around the same time pic.twitter.com/7Y85GjFk9q — mihai_tuță (@mihai_tuta) March 7, 2023

A GalaxyClub report claims the Galaxy Tab S9 series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The entire Tab S9 lineup, which will also be launched in the U.S., will be available in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + 5G versions.

Here are the model numbers of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 tablets:

Galaxy Tab S9: SM-X718U (5G US), SM-X716B (5G Global), SM-X710 (Wi-Fi)

Galaxy Tab S9+: SM-X818U (5G US), SM-X816B (5G Global), SM-X810 (Wi-Fi)

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: SM-X918U (5G US), SM-X916B (5G Global), SM-X910 (Wi-Fi)

The upcoming tablets will likely carry an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. If this speculation is true, the Galaxy Tab S9 series will comprise the world's only high-end tablets with water resistance. Furthermore, these tablets could boot Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. Under the hood, the tablets are expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy.

On top of that, the next-generation tablets could house improved cameras. Other notable features include a fingerprint reader and an AKG-tuned quad-speaker setup. The Galaxy Tab S9 series is also expected to have more advanced software features. However, it is unclear whether Samsung will use OLED panels for the Galaxy Tab S9 models.