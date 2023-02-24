Most Samsung flagship smartphones carry IP ratings for water resistance. Many of the Korean brand's newly launched mid-range phones also come with water-resistant capabilities. Still, the company's tablets do not have IP ratings,

Notably, most Samsung flagship tablets lack IP67 water and dust resistance. However, this is likely to change with the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9. According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 could be the Korean tech giant's first flagship tablet to get an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 by the second half of 2023, according to a report by GizmoChina. As expected, the upcoming tablet will boast an impressive array of features. It is worth mentioning that the company's rugged tabs, including the Tab Active 3, carry an IP rating. The Galaxy Z series of foldable phones come with water resistance.

Galaxy Tab S9 series will apparently be IP67 water and dust resistant pic.twitter.com/9AHpmmTh5O — Anthony (@TheGalox_) February 23, 2023

So, it is understandable that Samsung also wants to make its flagship tablets water-resistant. However, the Korean OEM is still mum on its plan to launch a more resilient tablet anytime soon. So, there is a possibility that the purported tablet might not even see the light of day.

In the meantime, the Galaxy Tab S8 FE (Fan Edition) has been floating around the rumour mill. To recap, reliable tipster Roland Quandt revealed some key features of the upcoming tablet last year. The long-rumoured device was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number SM-X506B.

However, details about the Galaxy Tab S9 are few and far between. The device will reportedly feature an immersive display and pack a fast processor under the hood. Moreover, it is expected to support the S pen. The Galaxy Tab S8, launched last year, sports an eye-catching 11-inch LPTS TFT panel.

This screen supports a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy Tab 9 will get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. A robust 5,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging support powers up the tab.

For optics, the tablet houses a 13MP main camera with autofocus and a 6MP ultrawide camera lens on the back. Upfront, the tab features a 12MP shooter for video calling and selfies. More details about the Galaxy Tab S9 are likely to surface online soon.