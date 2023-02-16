It looks like Apple is gearing up to launch a MacBook Air that sports a larger display than the existing 13-inch model. In other words, the American tech giant is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air. The new laptop is expected to go official in the coming months.

This piece of information comes from popular analyst Ross Young. To those unaware, Young is also the chief executive officer of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants). According to the analyst, the 15-inch MacBook Air could be in the offing. It is also worth mentioning here that Young has a good track record with speculations surrounding Apple products.

Young claims the Cupertino-based tech firm's supply chain has started working on display panels that would be used in a 15.5-inch MacBook Air this month. Regrettably, details about the 15-inch MacBook Air's exact launch date are still scarce. The new MacBook Air is expected to go official in "early April."

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple is likely to announce the 15-inch MacBook Air sooner, given that its display production has already begun. Also, this implies the new MacBook Air will go up for pre-order sooner than expected. Apple has a reputation for hosting spring events to announce new products.

To recap, the company hosted similar events back in April 2021 and March 2022. The popular analyst did not divulge key details about the new model. So, it is still unclear whether the 15-inch MacBook Air will pack the existing Apple M2 chip or use the upcoming M3 chip to draw its power.

Notably, the Apple M3 chip is manufactured using a 3nm process. The purported 15-inch MacBook Air will be the biggest screen size option. Also, Apple will probably make it available for purchase alongside the existing 13-inch model. In the meantime, a separate report (via 91mobiles) claims Apple is prepping to launch an M3 chip-backed MacBook Air and an iMac in 2023.

Furthermore, the report suggests the 15-inch MacBook Air could pack an M2 chip rather than the latest M3 chip under the hood. The Apple M3 chip is reportedly slated to go official later this year. The newfangled chipset will offer 15 percent improved performance coupled with a 30 percent higher power efficiency.