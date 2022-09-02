Apple will be hosting its Far Out event on September 7 to unveil the much-awaited iPhone 14 series and a myriad of other equally-anticipated products. Also, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro will go official alongside a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max at the forthcoming launch event.

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch three new Apple Watches on September 7. The Cupertino-based tech firm is prepping to unveil the Apple Watch 8, Watch SE, and a Watch Extreme Edition at the Far Out event. Notably, the Watch SE will target budget-conscious buyers, while the Watch Extreme Edition will be a more rugged offering for extreme sports athletes.

Moreover, Apple could take the wraps off the AirPods Pro 2 at the event. The starting price of the Apple Watch 8 could be around $399. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, is expected to cost $50 less than the iPhone 13 model, which carried a starting price of $800.

The iPhone 14 Max could set you back $100 more than the vanilla iPhone 14 model. So, the iPhone 14 Max will probably cost around $850 or $900. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to get a $100 increase.

Apple Watch 8 Features

If past leaks are anything to go by, Apple will launch the Watch 8 in three different dial sizes, including 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm. However, the American tech firm has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet. So, readers should take this rumour will a grain of salt. Also, the word on the street is that the Apple Watch 8 will feature an inbuilt sensor that can detect body temperature.

While the sensor won't provide an exact temperature, it will notify the wearer that they have a fever. Under the hood, the upcoming smart wearable will pack a faster chip. Moreover, it will offer improved activity tracking features.

Apple Watch 8 Design

The Apple Watch 8 will reportedly ditch the design of the previous generation Watch in favour of a flat glass design. Also, it will have fewer curves than its predecessors. This will ensure the Watch looks a little similar to the iPhone. Even the side edges of the Watch 8 will be flat. However, Apple isn't likely to change the bottom part, which is slightly curved to ensure the sensors touch your arm.