Apple is on the verge of unveiling the much-awaited iPhone 13 series successor. Undoubtedly, the iPhone 14 series has been creating a buzz since the beginning of the year, and according to past leaks, the American tech behemoth is planning to oust the iconic notch in favour of a hole-and-pill cutout on its next iPhones.

More speculations around Apple's plan to use a new design are surfacing online. Earlier reports suggested that Apple will black out some parts of the iPhone 14 Pro display to allegedly allow the company to ensure that the hole-and-pill cutouts are more uniform.

This seemed like a bizarre idea at the outset, but newly leaked information showed exactly how Apple would make use of the blacked-out space. A report by 9to5Mac claims that the company will utilize the space between the hole-and-pill to reposition the green and orange indicators. Notably, these indicators currently appear on the iOS status bar.

For those unaware, these indicators were added via the iOS 14 update. They serve as a visual sign when the camera or microphone is in use. The status bar showed a green indicator dot when the camera was in use. Likewise, if the microphone was in use, an orange indicator appears on the status bar. On the downside, the current design doesn't allow both indicators to appear at the same time.

In other words, even if you're using the camera and microphone simultaneously, the status bar will not show both indicators. If you're using an app that uses the camera and the microphone, the orange indicator will appear and then quickly change to green.

The source claimed that the new iOS update would display both indicators at the same time. Moreover, Apple will let users access a list of apps that are using the camera and microphone simply by tapping on these indicators.

Also, Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new Camera app. The redesigned Camera app will shift advanced features to the top of the display. The advanced features are currently available in a sub-menu at the bottom nearby the shutter button. As a result, users will get more screen real estate. According to a source familiar with Apple's plans, these new changes have entered the testing phase.

Furthermore, the source claims these changes will roll out in an upcoming version of iOS. Alternatively, Apple could decide to dismiss these changes since they are still in testing.