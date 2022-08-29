Apple is sparing no effort to bring the satellite features to its latest iPhones if rumours making rounds online are anything to go by. To recall, the highly useful feature was originally tipped to arrive with the iPhone 13.

Regrettably, Apple did not bring the long-rumoured function to the iPhone 13 series. Now, the satellite feature could be coming to the iPhone 14 series models soon.

With the arrival of this function, iPhone users will be able to report emergencies in their areas when cellular service is inaccessible. A report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the functionality could also be available on the upcoming Apple Watch Pro 2022 model. In his Power On newsletter, the noted journalist claims that an unrevealed rugged Apple Watch Pro will boast the satellite features.

Apple is allegedly in the process of finalising its decision to bring satellite features to its watches. This function could find coherence in the upcoming version of the rugged Apple Watch Pro.

In the latest newsletter, Gurman explains how bringing satellite connectivity to the iPhones could be a game changer. First off, the function will allow iPhone and Apple Watch users to quickly report emergencies in their locations, regardless of whether there is cellular service in the region.

Aside from this, the feature will help Apple go toe-to-toe with Garmin inReach and other satellite-based devices available on the market. Also, Gurman claims that Apple is planning to add more advanced functions to its smartphones momentarily. He believes the feature could pave the way for global internet access.

In other words, people will be able to use satellite links for making regular phone calls. Also, 5G networks, paired with satellite service, could make the iPhone the "most powerful global communications device" in the coming days.

Apple Watch Pro 2022 is expected to be a feature-laden smartwatch. The American tech giant is tipped to unveil the rugged Apple Watch Pro 2022 alongside the Watch SE at its Far Out event on September 7.

According to Gurman, the Watch Pro will not bear a striking resemblance to the Apple Watch 8. So, it could adopt an all-new design.

It is unclear whether the Apple Watch Pro 2022 model will come with flat edges or not. Details of the materials used to make the Watch Pro are still scarce. The current generation Apple Watch comes in titanium, stainless steel, and aluminum models.

However, the Apple Watch Pro 2022 is tipped to use a "more durable formulation of titanium." It will also sport a larger display and get a longer-lasting battery unit.

Furthermore, the Apple Watch Pro 2022 will be able to measure the body temperature of the wearer. However, it won't deliver an exact measurement of the body temperature. The Watch will simply notify the wearer when it detects that the temperature is high.