Apple is reportedly prepping to launch an M2 chip successor for the MacBook Pro 2022 laptops.

In his latest report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has divulged essential details of the upgraded versions of the M2 chip. Gurman stated that the new MacBook Pro 2022 laptops had entered the developing and testing stage. Notably, he claimed the impending laptops would get the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

The upcoming MacBook Pro 2022 models are tipped to launch in two different screen sizes. Apple is reportedly working on a 14-inch display model and a 16-inch display model. Aside from this, Gurman predicts that the American tech behemoth could launch these new laptops later this year.

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2022 laptops will likely go official in the fall of this year. However, producing the new MacBook Pro models could face supply chain issues.

As a result, Apple might consider postponing the mass production and the launch of the new laptops. It will be interesting to see whether the company will start teasing the new MacBook Pro 2022 models in the coming days.

In the meantime, the rumour mill continues to churn out speculations surrounding the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The word on the street is that the new chipsets will use the 3nm process. However, there is a possibility that Apple might decide to stick to the 5nm process for developing the new chips.

To recall, the company used the N5 process for developing the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. However, some leaks suggested that Apple could adopt TSMC's newer N5P process for the latest laptops.

Regrettably, details about the new MacBook Pro 2022 models are few and far between. Nevertheless, Apple isn't likely to bring notable changes to its new generation of MacBook Pro's design.

The upgrades will be mostly in the hardware department. In other words, the upcoming MacBook Pro 2022 models could deliver better performance than their predecessors.