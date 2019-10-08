Among the smartwatches on offer right now, the Apple watch seems to be receiving great publicity. Experts might argue that the device is missing some key features compared to what the competition can offer. However, it also packs some functions that are unavailable anywhere else. Despite its impressive functionality, critics are complaining about its lack of sleep-tracking. However, updated information listed on the App Store may have leaked the feature's arrival on the Apple Watch Series 5.

As indicated by the new information, it advises the user to make final adjustments to the alarm via the Sleep app. Sources are apparently taking it as an unintended leak due to the rumours surrounding an upcoming sleep-tracking function. Consumers have been calling out Apple for not natively including it on the previous generation models.

Although the company markets the Apple Watch series 5 and its predecessors as a health and fitness tracker, the absence of sleep-tracking has continuously irked its consumers. This forces users to rely on third-party applications to monitor their slumber, as indicated by The Verge. If the App Store listing is accurate, it could possibly drive more sales for the smartwatch.

Get a quick glance at the time, your workout metrics, and your complicationsâ€”without raising your wrist.



Hereâ€™s how to use Always On on your Apple Watch Series 5: https://t.co/RoLiCWmv43 pic.twitter.com/mlmee79k38 — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) September 28, 2019

For the most part, the device can track multiple workouts and activities. Moreover, the additional capability of checking the user's heart via the built-in electrocardiogram (ECG) and an optical heart rate sensor is a groundbreaking achievement. Now, the Apple Watch Series 5 sports almost everything the outgoing one does and comes with an Always-On Retina display. The addition of sleep-tracking could finally give users a more detailed insight into their overall health.

Just got an Apple Watch Series 5 ... loving it! pic.twitter.com/wwDZVZNT8O — Brian Phillips (@unipheas) October 5, 2019

Evidence pointing to the new feature on the smart wearable was revealed by an insider earlier this month. However, it was not included during the announcement of the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 5, This latest leak appears to confirm the function's availability possibly after a software update.

Sleep-tracking sounds like a welcome addition to the Apple Watch, but another feature recently made the headlines. A user who was knocked unconscious in an accident was allegedly saved by the fall detection feature of the smartwatch. This goes to show technology that can save lives.