Apple has officially unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 3, bringing upgrades in battery life, display, health monitoring and connectivity compared with the Ultra 2. The new model was announced at Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on 9 September 2025, with pre-orders opening immediately and shipping to begin later this month. Available worldwide through Apple Stores and online, the Ultra 3 maintains Apple's premium position in the smartwatch market without a price rise.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Release Date and Availability

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 was introduced alongside the Series 11 and SE 3 models during Apple's September showcase. Pre-orders are already live and the official launch is scheduled for 19 September. The smartwatch will be released in the United States, the United Kingdom and other major markets, matching the global rollout strategy of its predecessor, the Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs 2: Pricing Comparison

The Ultra 3 has been priced at $799 in the US or £749 in the UK, the same launch price as the Ultra 2 in 2023. By holding steady on pricing, Apple has avoided increasing costs for customers while still adding new features. This strategy places the device in the top tier of the smartwatch segment, directly competing with rivals in the adventure and performance wearables category.

Design and Display Enhancements

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features a redesigned display with thinner bezels and a more immersive edge-to-edge view. Resolution has been raised to 422×514 pixels, an improvement on the Ultra 2's 410×502 pixels.

The screen also benefits from LTPO 3 OLED technology, providing smoother visuals and greater power efficiency. Outdoor visibility has been enhanced with increased brightness, making it suitable for extreme environments.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Battery Life Improvements

Battery life has been extended to 42 hours of regular use on the Ultra 3, compared with the Ultra 2's 36 hours. This increase is particularly beneficial for athletes, explorers and those who rely on long-lasting performance. A low-power mode continues to be available for extended trips, offering even more longevity for users away from charging access.

Connectivity and Emergency Features

Connectivity upgrades distinguish the Ultra 3 from the Ultra 2. The new model introduces 5G capability, allowing faster data transmission. In addition, satellite messaging is available for off-grid communication and emergency use, significantly expanding the safety features of the watch.

Apple has also enhanced the internal radio system, doubling signal strength compared with the previous generation.

Health and Wellness Features

Health tracking has been a core focus for Apple, and the Ultra 3 advances this further. The new watch includes hypertension monitoring, offering blood pressure alerts to warn of potential health risks.

Sleep tracking has been expanded with the introduction of a Sleep Score system, giving users detailed insight into rest quality. Blood oxygen monitoring, available via updates on the Ultra 2, is built into the Ultra 3 as standard. These additions strengthen Apple's positioning as a leader in wearable health technology.

Performance and Software Upgrades

The Ultra 3 is powered by the new S10 chip, delivering faster performance and improved efficiency. Storage capacity has been increased to 64GB, allowing users to store more apps, music and data.

The smartwatch runs on watchOS 26, which introduces a redesigned Liquid Glass interface, Smart Stack improvements and AI-powered tools such as Workout Buddy. Gesture-based controls have also been refined, enabling smoother wrist interactions.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Ultra 2: Key Differences