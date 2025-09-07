Apple has confirmed its blockbuster September showcase for 9 September 2025, where it will lift the lid on the much-anticipated iPhone 17 range. The line-up is expected to feature four models, but fans will face a sting in the tail as the Pro versions are set to cost £74 ($100) more than last year.

Dubbed the 'Awe Dropping' keynote, the event kicks off at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (6 p.m. UK) and will be streamed live to millions worldwide.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is tipped to reveal the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and third-generation AirPods Pro, cementing its reputation for high-profile September surprises.

Pre-orders will open on 12 September, with devices landing in stores from 19 or 20 September. Upgrades across the line include faster chips, slicker designs and improved cameras, though the price hike is already sparking debate over whether Apple's latest flagships are worth the money.

Four iPhone 17 Models Expected

This year's line-up will include four versions of the iPhone 17, with the spotlight on a sleek new iPhone 17 Air. Rumoured to be ultra-slim, the Air may ditch the physical SIM tray entirely, making it eSIM-only in Europe.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will remain the premium flagships, packing Apple's most advanced hardware and features, while the Air signals the company's push to broaden its line-up with slimmer, design-first options alongside its powerhouse Pro models.

Release Date Timeline

Apple's launch cycle appears to be following its usual pattern. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series are expected to open on Friday 12 September. Retail availability will begin a week later, on either Friday 19 or Saturday 20 September, depending on region.

UK customers can expect deliveries and in-store sales to start on these dates, aligning with Apple's standard global rollout.

Cost and the $100 Price Hike

Pricing is one of the most discussed aspects of the iPhone 17 launch. The base model is expected to remain at around $799, which may translate to £591.52 in the UK. The new iPhone 17 Air is tipped to start at $1,099 (£813.62), while the iPhone 17 Pro will rise from last year's $1,099 (£813.62) to $1,199 (£887.65). The iPhone 17 Pro Max will cost around $1,299 (£961.68), also representing a $100 (£74.03) increase.

As reported by Business Insider, analysts predict that some iPhone 17 models could cost between $50 (£37.02) and $100 (£74.03) more than their predecessors, citing factors such as tariffs and storage configuration changes

European pricing could range between €999 ($1170.98, £866.48) and €1,499 ($1757.05, £1300.16) depending on the model. Surveys suggest strong consumer interest despite the increases, with nearly 70% of iPhone owners signalling an intention to upgrade, particularly to the Pro and Pro Max models.

Key Specs and Upgrades

The iPhone 17 series will deliver several notable upgrades. The standard iPhone 17 is expected to use the new A18 chip with 8 GB of RAM, while the Air, Pro and Pro Max models may feature the more powerful A19 or A19 Pro chips paired with 12 GB of RAM.

All models are likely to come with 120 Hz OLED displays, with the Pro devices offering titanium builds and improved thermal cooling systems. Design changes include a new vertical camera arrangement and, for Pro models, a smaller Dynamic Island cut-out.

Camera improvements are another key feature. The Pro Max is expected to include a 48 MP telephoto lens, while all models could see an upgraded 24 MP front camera and mechanical aperture enhancements.

Connectivity changes are also anticipated, with eSIM-only models expected in European markets, particularly for the iPhone 17 Air.

Market Anticipation and Leaks

Leaked case designs and alleged spec sheets have already circulated online, fuelling speculation ahead of the event. Rumours suggest better battery efficiency, while the titanium build of the Pro variants is expected to make them both lighter and more durable.

Despite the price increase, consumer demand remains high. A recent survey indicated that the Pro and Pro Max are likely to be the most popular choices, with Apple betting that improved performance and advanced features will justify the higher cost.