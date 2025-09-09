Apple is hosting its much-anticipated 'Awe-Dropping' event on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, where the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 will be officially launched. The livestream begins at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and Apple enthusiasts across the world will be tuning in to learn when the devices will be available, how much they will cost and how to watch the unveiling.

Apple Event 2025: Global Timings and How to Watch

The Apple Event begins at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. BST on 9 September. For Asia-Pacific viewers, the broadcast will air in the early hours of 10 September, including 1:00 a.m. in the Philippines and 3:00 a.m. AEST in Australia.

The keynote will be available to stream live via Apple's official website, the Apple TV app and the company's YouTube channel.

iPhone 17 Series: What to Expect

Apple is unveiling four new iPhone models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All devices are expected to run on iOS 26, which introduces a new 'Liquid Glass' design language, as well as 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays.

The A19 chip will power the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, while the A19 Pro chip will be reserved for the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Battery life is set for an upgrade, with leaked figures showing capacities ranging from 3,149 mAh on the iPhone 17 Air to more than 5,000 mAh on the Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple's Flagship Device

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to be the most advanced model in the line-up. Pricing is expected to start at around $1,249 (approximately £980) and could rise to $1,699 (approximately £1,250) for the 1 TB storage variant.

It will feature a 6.9-inch OLED display, a 48MP telephoto lens capable of up to 8x zoom, and a titanium frame for added durability. It is also set to be the first iPhone with a 5,088 mAh battery, the largest to date, giving users longer performance between charges. Storage options will begin at 256 GB.

iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-Thin Alternative

Replacing the Plus model, the iPhone 17 Air introduces an ultra-slim design measuring around 5.5 mm. Its lighter weight and portability are expected to appeal to users who prefer a minimalist device.

The iPhone 17 Air will feature a 6.6-inch OLED display and a single rear camera, marking a departure from Apple's dual- and triple-lens setups. Prices are expected to range between $899 and $949 (approximately £660-£700), depending on the chosen storage capacity.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro

The standard iPhone 17 is positioned as the entry-level model, with prices starting at $799 (approximately £625). It will feature a 6.3-inch display and a 24MP front camera.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced between $1,099 and $1,199 (approximately £860-£940). It will ship with 12 GB RAM, a titanium or aluminium frame, and enhanced thermal management for better performance.

Pre-Order and Release Dates

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series will begin on Friday, 12 September 2025, likely at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. BST. The official release date is Friday, 19 September 2025, with in-store availability across major markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom and parts of Asia.

Other Apple Products Launching

In addition to the iPhone 17 series, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3 with integrated health sensors. Reports also suggest a possible refresh for the HomePod with display and the Apple TV 4K (2025 edition).