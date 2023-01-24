Apple announced the original Apple Watch back in September 2014. However, the company started shipping the smart wearable in April 2015. So, 2024 will mark the Apple Watch's tenth anniversary.

Now, a new rumour suggests the American tech giant wants to mark the occasion by introducing a major overhaul. According to a tipster, the next-gen Apple Watch will carry the Apple Watch X moniker.

In other words, Apple is prepping to get rid of the Apple Watch 9 from its Watch lineup. To those unaware, the company should've ideally announced the Apple Watch 9 as its next Apple Watch.

However, a flimsy report by the French website iPhoneSoft suggests Apple is headed in a different direction. To recap, the Cupertino-based tech firm had ditched the iPhone X in favour of an iPhone 9 back in 2017.

The "X" (ten) branding was a reference to the iPhone's 10th anniversary. However, it is unclear whether Apple will release Apple Watch X this year even before announcing the tenth anniversary.

There is a possibility that Apple will unveil the Watch X in 2024. Alternatively, the company might launch the new Apple Watch in 2025 since it would be the 10th anniversary of the original Apple Watch.

Interestingly, a person reportedly working on the project claims the Apple Watch X will run watchOS 10. Apple is reportedly prepping to unveil watchOS 10 at this year's WWDC. So, the rumour suggests the Watch X will launch in 2023.

Notably, the report is based on a source from Apple supplier Luxshare in Vietnam which revealed this information. Regrettably, the report does not shed light on the changes Apple is planning to introduce with the Watch X. However, if the company is planning any changes at all, it is unlikely that it will be limited to just the naming styles.

To recap, Apple introduced a notable design change with the Apple Watch Ultra last year. It will be interesting to see if the purported Watch X will adopt the same redesign trajectory.

Since the leak comes from an unnamed insider, Apple is likely to either confirm or deny this speculation in the coming days. The company has a strong policy when it comes to identifying insiders and disciplining them for releasing its trade secrets.