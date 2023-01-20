Apple has a reputation for unveiling its new product during launch events. However, the company decided to break from the tradition and launch the new M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs without much fanfare.

Despite its low-key unveiling, the M2 Pro has turned out to be a power-packed next-generation chip, as confirmed by its latest Geekbench listing. The newly launched Mac Mini with the M2 Pro chip under the hood has passed through the benchmarking platform (via MacRumors).

Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max with upto 96GB RAM support 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/AWtSHQcffS — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 17, 2023

Both the Apple M2 and M2 Pro chips show notable performance boosts compared to the existing Mac Mini and previous-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chip-backed devices.

Notably, the Apple M2 Pro gained 1,952 points in the Geekbench single-core test. Likewise, it scored 15,013 points in the benchmarking website's multi-core test.

For comparison, the last-gen M1 Pro scored 1,769 and 12,499 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. In other words, the new M2 Pro showed a 10 and 20 percent improvement compared to the previous-gen chip on the benchmarking platform's tests.

Read more Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to reportedly feature LG's new periscope zoom lens

In fact, the M2 Pro even outperformed the better-specced M1 Max which scored 1,780 points and 12,656 points in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests, respectively. However, this isn't surprising given that the latter has a couple of extra E cores.

Also, it is worth mentioning here that Geekbench tests focus more on the CPU, while the M1 Max boasts an exceptional GPU. So, comparing the M1 Pro and M1 Max would be unfair.

Moreover, M2 Pro comes with an improved TSMC N5P node which is the reason behind the chip's stellar performance boost. Until the M2 Ultra goes official, the M2 Max will be the best SoC from the American tech giant.

Lastly, the M2 Pro and M2 Max are expected to deliver ample processing power for editing and other video-related workloads. The AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Intel Core i9-13980HX are capable of handling everything else.