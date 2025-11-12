The International Olympic Committee (IOC) appears to be moving closer towards one of the most significant policy changes in modern sporting history: a possible ban on transgender women from competing in female events. The move follows a detailed scientific review and growing calls for consistency across all Olympic sports.

If approved, the rule could redefine eligibility in women's competition as early as 2026.

A Push For Consistency

For years, each sport's international federation has decided its own rules on transgender inclusion. This approach, while flexible, has led to inconsistent standards across the Olympic movement. New IOC president Kirsty Coventry, who succeeded Thomas Bach in June 2025, has made it clear that she wants a unified position to ensure clarity and fairness.

Speaking to The Athletic in March, Coventry said the IOC should take a leadership role in addressing the issue rather than leaving it to individual sports. She emphasised that the 'overarching principle must be to protect the female category' and announced plans to create a dedicated task force once elected. True to her word, she established four working groups shortly after taking office, one of which focuses specifically on safeguarding women's sport.

Evidence And Expert Review

The Times reported that IOC director of health, medicine and science, Dr Jane Thornton, recently presented findings from a comprehensive review to her colleagues. The former world rowing champion stated that scientific evidence supports the conclusion that those who go through male puberty retain permanent physical advantages over females. These advantages, she said, cannot be entirely mitigated by hormone treatment or transition-related therapy.

According to insiders, the IOC could announce a formal decision at its 145th Session in Milan, scheduled just days before the 2026 Winter Olympics. While no official ruling has been made, an IOC spokesperson confirmed that Dr Thornton's findings were discussed and that the working group continues its deliberations. Two senior IOC sources also told The Athletic that a ban now appears 'inevitable' and described the change as 'long overdue'. The forthcoming decision will not only affect transgender athletes but may also impact competitors with naturally high testosterone levels.

The Paris 2024 Controversy

The issue of gender eligibility reignited global attention during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, both gold medallists, were previously disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after reportedly failing gender eligibility tests. While both athletes have consistently stated that they are women and not transgender, their participation intensified debate over biological advantage and fairness in female categories.

Global Repercussions

If the ban is approved, the IOC's ruling would align with the policies already adopted by several major federations. World Aquatics and World Athletics have both barred transgender women from female competitions in recent years, citing fairness and safety concerns. The trend has extended beyond international sport, influencing political decisions across the globe.

In February 2025, United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting transgender women from participating in grassroots, school, and university-level sport in the country. The order also stated that transgender athletes would be denied visas to compete at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The decision drew both support and criticism, reflecting how politically charged the issue has become.