Alex Monette Consani, born 23 July 2003, is an American model and social media figure who has become one of fashion's most visible transgender voices. She gained attention on TikTok for her witty, fashion-themed videos. That digital success soon translated into a professional modelling career, marking the start of her rise from social media to high fashion.

By 2019, Consani had signed with IMG Models, joining the ranks of major names in the industry. Her ascent continued through high-profile campaigns and runway appearances that reflected her advocacy for inclusivity and visibility for transgender and gender-diverse models. She quickly became known not just for her work but for using her platform to champion representation within fashion's most exclusive spaces.

Her visibility reached new heights in 2025 when she walked the Victoria's Secret runway wearing trousers paired with lingerie, a look that broke with the brand's long-established tradition of ultra-feminine presentation. The appearance became one of the show's most discussed moments, igniting debate about gender expression and changing beauty standards across global fashion.

From TikTok Beginnings to High Fashion

Consani grew up in Petaluma, California, and began modelling as a child before finding a global audience during the COVID-19 pandemic, when her distinctive personality online helped redefine how models connect with fans. By 2024, she had made history as the first trans woman to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, alongside Valentina Sampaio, and later that year won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

According to Teen Vogue, she was the first openly transgender model to receive that title. In her acceptance speech, Consani paid tribute to Black trans women who had paved the way for her, emphasising the importance of representation and legacy within the industry.

Challenging Expectations

At the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Consani made headlines in a look described by Harper's Bazaar as 'slouchy, thong-bearing trousers, a matching bra, and shiny metallic wings'. Rather than a standard lingerie set, the styling hinted at a freer approach to gender norms in fashion.

The look quickly went viral on social media, with some viewers asking why she was wearing trousers at all, while others praised the twist as a confident reimagining of the brand's hyper-feminine image.

putting her in FUCKING PANTS when she has the most lethal walk of this girls' generation should be considered a hate crime idc — 𝐋𝐮𝐢𝐬 ⸆⸉ (@arblhrt) October 16, 2025

covering up her beautiful legs is odd to me — aubrey slutburn (@scj_11) October 16, 2025

Public Reception and Representation

Consani's growing profile has brought both admiration and scrutiny. In a joint interview with People, model Anok Yai dismissed speculation of rivalry, calling criticism of Consani 'fever dreams' and describing her as a 'groundbreaker'. The exchange underscored both the solidarity and the pressure faced by models challenging convention.

In 2025, Consani also fronted Alexander McQueen's Fall/Winter campaign, where she embodied Victorian Gothic motifs under creative director Seán McGirr, reinforcing her aesthetic range beyond lingerie runway work. She has spoken openly about using her visibility to challenge transphobia and broaden ideas of beauty, further cementing her influence across the fashion world, Hypebae reported.

Whether Consani's trousers on the Victoria's Secret stage are viewed as provocative or pioneering, the look has become emblematic of fashion's evolving understanding of femininity. For Consani, the moment appeared less about shock value and more about authenticity.