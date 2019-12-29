Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning to start a magazine of their own? After a tumultuous year of being under media scrutiny, the royal couple have filed a trademark for their personal royal foundation. They announced in July about their new charity, Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was on June 21 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first filed to register a trademark for their organisation, Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was revealed on the Intellectual Property Office's website. This was just one day prior to the couple's official separation from the joint charity they had shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Sun reports.

However, it is now that the filing has been published. The trademark application has been filed for a host of items such as magazines and booklets, clothing items, education, social care services and charitable fundraising, according to the filing. The trademarks will protect their brand, including its name.

Harry and Meghan with their registered trademark will be able to sell and license the organisation. They will also be able to "take legal action against anyone who uses" the brand without their permission, according to the website.

An official announcement was made in June that moving forward, The Royal Foundation would continue without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's involvement.

"Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," the palace release read. The changes were designed to "best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," it read.

It was in July, when Harry and Meghan announced the creation of their own charity.

The Royal Foundation was founded by Prince William and Prince Harry in 2009. When Kate and Meghan joined the family by virtue of their marriage to the princes, the name was amended to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, the name was later changed to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.