For many Mexicans who migrated to the US, cleaning establishments is a dependable job to put food on the table but not typically seen as a promising career. However, for Cristobal Mondragon, a resident of Seattle and a devoted father of three, cleaning became his ticket to making his dreams a reality. By opening a comprehensive Airbnb cleaning service called Queen Bee, he transformed a modest venture into a multi-million-dollar enterprise.

The Humble Beginnings

Originally from Michoacan, Mexico, Cristobal came to the United States in 2004, driven by the desire to create a better life for his family. Despite holding various jobs, from landscaping and dishwashing to cooking and car sales, it was in 2015 that Cristobal and his wife, Sandra, embarked on a new journey that would redefine their lives: the inception of a cleaning business.

Cristobal's foray into the cleaning industry began with a wealth of experience. Their company, Queen Bee Cleaning Service, started modestly, but their efforts and commitment soon reaped rewards. Within three months, their income soared from $1,740 to an astounding $20,576, and this rapid success was just the beginning. Today, Queen Bee Cleaning has amassed over $6 million in sales, a clear indication of the vast potential of the cleaning industry.

Overcoming Challenges

The path to success was not without its challenges. Cristobal faced significant hurdles, including a $12,800 bill from the Office of Labor and Industries due to employee misclassification. With the help of his brother Fernando, he managed to resolve this issue and continued to educate himself on labour laws, payroll taxes, and workers' compensation. This knowledge became crucial as he navigated the complexities of running a business.

In 2016, buoyed by the success of his cleaning business, Cristobal decided to diversify his investments by opening a Mexican restaurant and a grocery store. Unfortunately, these ventures did not pan out as expected. The financial strain led to maxed-out credit cards, mounting stress, and bankruptcy. Despite these setbacks, Cristobal's cleaning business remained intact. With determination and a newfound focus, he turned his attention back to Queen Bee Cleaning, determined to make it thrive.

The Turning Point

Cristobal's resilience and determination bore fruit. He sought guidance from online courses and mentors, enlisted the help of a CPA to resolve his IRS issues, and implemented efficient business systems. He streamlined operations by hiring virtual assistants and creating training videos for cleaners, significantly reducing costs.

His efforts were not in vain; within a year, he was able to repay his debts and regain control of his business. This success story underscores the importance of continuous learning and self-improvement in the journey to success. Today, Cristobal enjoys the fruits of his labour, working only four hours a week while spending quality time with his family and travelling at will. His story is a powerful testament to determination, education, and the belief that with the right mindset, anyone can achieve success.

Cristobal also has a growing following on social media as the "7Figures Cleaning Coach" where he shares tips and tricks on how to become successful in the trade.

Starting Your Own Cleaning Service

Inspired by Cristobal's story? You too can take a similar path and succeed. Here are some practical tips to get started. Just remember, you don't have to go big at the start—begin at a comfortable pace and work your way up with these in mind:

Research and Planning

Begin with thorough research of the cleaning industry. Understand the market demand, identify your target customers, and analyse your competitors. Create a detailed business plan outlining your goals, strategies, and financial projections. Start by scouting your area for cleaning opportunities—you can offer your services for homes, small businesses, and then work your way up when you're comfortable.

Legalities and Licensing

Ensure you meet all legal requirements to operate a cleaning business in your area. Obtain necessary licences, permits, and insurance to protect yourself and your business.

Initial Investment

Determine the investment required for equipment, supplies, and marketing. Consider starting small and gradually expanding as your business grows.

Quality Service

Focus on delivering high-quality service to your clients. Attention to detail and consistency are crucial to building a loyal customer base. Invest in training for yourself and your employees to maintain high standards.

Marketing and Branding

Develop a strong brand identity and market your services effectively. Utilise online platforms, social media, and local advertising to reach potential clients. Word-of-mouth referrals can also be a powerful tool for growth. In an interview, Cristobal revealed that he makes use of only three platforms to advertise his services: Google Ads via Google Local Leads, Facebook, and Yelp.

Customer Relationships

Building solid relationships with your clients is crucial. Communicate clearly, be reliable, and address any issues promptly. Satisfied customers are more likely to become repeat clients and refer your services to others.

Efficiency and Systems

Implement efficient scheduling, billing, and customer management systems. Utilise technology to streamline operations and reduce administrative tasks. This will allow you to focus on growing your business.

Scaling Your Business

As your business grows, consider hiring additional staff or subcontractors to meet increasing demand. Train your team thoroughly and maintain a positive work environment to ensure high-quality service.

Continuous Learning

Stay updated with industry trends and improve your skills and knowledge. Attend workshops, take online courses, and seek mentorship from experienced professionals.

Financial Management

Keep a close eye on your finances. Maintain accurate records of income and expenses, set budgets, and plan for taxes. Financial discipline is essential for long-term success. Like Cristobal, hire an accountant to help with what you need—they can provide invaluable assistance.

The cleaning industry, especially the segment catering to Airbnb owners, is a thriving market with immense potential. Cristobal Mondragon's success story is an example of what can be achieved in this industry with the right approach. By tapping into this growing demand, you can build a successful business and secure your financial future. For more insights, you can watch Cristobal's detailed account on YouTube.