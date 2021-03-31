Arian Grande is ready to say "Thank you, Next" as the latest celebrity singer to join the upcoming season of the reality TV series "The Voice."

The 27-year-old multi-awarded artist will replace Nick Jonas as one of the coaches for season 21 of the NBC singing competition show. She made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday along with a photo of herself posing at the studio.

"Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you," she wrote.

Grande's fellow coaches welcomed her to "The Voice" family in response to her announcement. Legend wrote, "So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!" and Clarkson tweeted, "Next season we are bringing y'all some powerful female energy! Welcome to the @NBCTheVoice family @ArianaGrande."

"There's a new @NBCTheVoice coach in town y'all! Welcome to the fam @ArianaGrande!!!!!" Shelton announced while Jonas cheered her on as he tweeted, "Congrats @ArianaGrande! You're going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family."

In a statement published by Mirror, Grande shared her happiness and excitement to be a part of season 21 of "The Voice."

"I'm so honoured and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level," she said.

Fans of the singer immediately congratulated her and shared their excitement to see her on the show.

I'm so excited ??? — Jojo Gabiana (@jojo_gabiana) March 30, 2021

"We're gonna watch you on TV so frequently WE WON," a fan wrote and another commented on Grande's announcement, "LOOKS LIKE I WILL BE heading to the voice to audition OMG."

A source claimed that Grande's management team has been negotiating to get her to coach on "The Voice" because she is such a fan and that finally paid off. As for Jonas, he is "not leaving for good" and will likely "remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show." The chances are he "will be back soon."