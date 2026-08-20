Ariana Grande is asking a judge for legal permission to subpoena internet platforms and other third parties to identify the people she claims have been hacking and leaking her unreleased material.

According to new court documents, the singer is requesting judicial assistance to obtain specific business records that could potentially unmask the alleged hackers. Grande says in the filing that she has spent years trying to identify the individuals involved in this situation.

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Grande Seeks Subpoenas for Alleged Hacker Records

To recall, this latest legal step follows a lawsuit that Grande filed last month against up to dozens of John Doe defendants. In civil lawsuits, a John Doe is an unnamed defendant whose true identity the plaintiff is actively seeking to determine through the legal discovery process.

Grande claims that the people named as John Does in her lawsuit illegally accessed accounts belonging to her photographers and producers. By targeting her collaborators, the alleged hackers were able to acquire private files.

According to the singer, this alleged cyber scheme resulted in the theft of unreleased music, photos, and recordings. Grande claims in the court documents that this unauthorised activity dates back to at least 2019.

She alleges that the situation has continued to affect her work, claiming that 45 unreleased songs were stolen and leaked in 2023 alone. The pop star maintains that she has been dealing with the fallout of this alleged scheme for several years.

Pop Star Targets Anonymous Online Payment Platforms

The court documents state that the alleged hackers reportedly used anonymous accounts and peer to peer payment platforms to conduct their operations. Grande claims that these specific methods have allowed the individuals to remain hidden while continuing to distribute her unreleased material.

According to her filing, tracing the people she claims hacked her collaborators has been a difficult process precisely because of the nature of these anonymous online platforms.

Now, her legal team says they have identified specific third parties that may possess account, subscriber, and login data. Grande alleges that these third party platforms hold crucial business records that could finally reveal the true identities of the alleged hackers.

The requested subpoenas are legal tools intended to compel these companies to hand over subscriber data so her team can attach actual names to the John Doe defendants listed in her initial lawsuit.

Ongoing Leaks Prompt Urgent Court Data Request

The singer says that the hacking and leaking remain ongoing issues today. In her request to the judge, Grande expresses serious concern that critical records or accounts could be deleted if the court does not act swiftly.

According to the court filing, she is asking for immediate permission to serve the subpoenas because any delay could result in the permanent loss of data that might otherwise identify the people behind the alleged cyber scheme.

Ultimately, Grande wants the judge to authorise these subpoenas so she can finally obtain the receipts needed to unmask her alleged hackers. Her team believes that the login and subscriber data held by these third parties represents a concrete lead in their investigation.

The singer is now relying on the judge to grant her the legal authority to pursue these records before any potentially identifying information is deleted by the anonymous users.