A livestream on 18 August brought renewed scrutiny to the controversy surrounding alleged private footage involving Jaden Newman, after her father, Jamie Newman, asked her brother Julian on camera whether he had watched the material.

Julian Newman’s dad asked him during a lie detector test if he had watched his sister Jaden Newman’s leaked videos, and the test indicated that he had. pic.twitter.com/kxDgQP4I4d — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 18, 2026

The legal question is narrower than the online reaction suggests. The federal TAKE IT DOWN Act, enforced by the Federal Trade Commission since 19 May 2026, requires covered platforms to remove qualifying non-consensual intimate images within 48 hours of a valid request. It also creates federal criminal offences for certain intentional disclosures of such material.

Nothing publicly reported about the livestream establishes that Jamie published or threatened to publish the alleged footage.

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From Leak to Livestream

The controversy began in early August, when alleged private material involving Newman started circulating online. Newman, who previously gained national attention as a basketball prodigy, said during a Twitch livestream that she had been hacked.

The material has not been independently authenticated. It should not be sought, shared or redistributed without Newman's consent.

Newman later discussed the situation with her brother Julian on No Jumper, telling host Adam22 that she had been deeply distressed when she discovered the material was circulating. She said she eventually decided to move forward after speaking with her parents.

Julian has also faced criticism over comments about the controversy, including suggestions that the publicity could make his sister more famous. The family's public response has added another layer to an incident that began with an alleged privacy violation.

The 18 August livestream took the discussion further by putting a question about the alleged footage directly to Julian while a lie-detector test was being used for entertainment.

What the Law Requires

The TAKE IT DOWN Act contains separate provisions dealing with platforms and disclosures.

Covered platforms must provide a process through which victims can request removal of intimate images shared without their consent. After receiving a valid request, a covered platform generally must remove the material and known identical copies within 48 hours. The FTC can pursue violations, with civil penalties potentially reaching $53,088 per violation.

The Act also makes certain intentional online publication of non-consensual intimate visual depictions a federal crime. For adult victims, the relevant provision applies when statutory requirements concerning the disclosure, knowledge and resulting harm or intent are met.

That distinction matters in Jamie Newman's case.

The reported livestream did not show him publishing the alleged footage or threatening to publish it. Nothing publicly reported about the broadcast establishes that Jamie violated the TAKE IT DOWN Act.

That does not give relatives immunity from the law. If someone knowingly published qualifying intimate material and the statutory requirements were met, the criminal provisions could apply regardless of whether that person was a family member.

The Polygraph Question

Julian was on firmer ground when he questioned the reliability of the lie-detector result.

Polygraph examinations measure physiological responses rather than directly determining whether someone is telling the truth. The National Academies has previously concluded that such tests are not sufficiently reliable to establish deception with certainty.

A machine indicating deception therefore does not prove that Julian lied about watching the alleged footage. It was part of the livestream's entertainment format, not a judicial determination.

Where the Law Stops

The episode highlights a distinction between legal responsibility for distributing intimate material and the broader question of how people respond after such material has been circulated.

The TAKE IT DOWN Act gives victims a federal mechanism to seek removal from covered platforms and creates criminal penalties for certain intentional disclosures. It does not create a general federal offence covering every insensitive discussion or family reaction surrounding an alleged leak.

Newman has said she intends to move forward, but speaking publicly about the incident does not give others permission to redistribute private material or turn the alleged violation into entertainment.

The footage itself should not be redistributed. The reaction to it, unfortunately, is already everywhere.