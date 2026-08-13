Britney Spears has accused a man seen cleaning inside her home of secretly working with paparazzi to obtain information about her private life.

The 44-year-old popstar made the allegation in an Instagram post on Sunday, 9 August, sharing videos in which the man could be seen vacuuming in the background while Spears filmed herself dancing.

'See the secret paparazzi hired by media to say he's a maid n clean Britney Spears home n paid BIG TIME to let paps know when n where she is going,' Spears wrote in the caption, which has since been removed.

The 'Toxic' singer claimed the alleged arrangement allowed photographers to anticipate her movements and deliberately capture unflattering images of her.

According to Spears, the photographs were intended to make her appear as though she had 'six tumors around her neck like a football player.' She then admitted that she had been unaware of what she believes was happening.

'His food was Extremely good .. I was fucking clueless!!!!' Spears said.

Alleged Maid Was Paid to Feed Information to Photographers

The singer suggested he had been paid substantial amounts of money to disclose details about where she would be and when.

'Nice serve assholes but u just wait,' she continued, warning those she believes were involved that her 'father in heaven n hell' would 'bring u idiots to ur knees'.

The videos show Spears dancing inside her home in a cropped red T-shirt and low-rise black skirt, with the man periodically visible cleaning behind her.

Neither the individual featured in the footage, nor any photographer or media organisation, has publicly responded to Spears' accusations. The recent deletion of her caption, however, suggests that Spears may have found a reason to retract her claims.

The post follows years of increasingly hostile statements from Spears about the paparazzi industry and the way photographs of her are circulated online. In 2025, Spears complained that photographers consistently selected what she considered the least flattering images possible.

'I just don't like the way paparazzi always like [take] the worst pictures in the whole world,' she said at the time. 'It's so offensive and so incredibly mean.'

She added that the attention contributed to her dislike of living in the United States, saying: 'That's why I don't like America. I never have, never will.'

Privacy is a Recurring Issue for Spears

Spears' latest allegations are set against the backdrop of her highly publicised, controversial conservatorship, which placed significant areas of her personal and financial life under legal control between 2008 and 2021.

During court proceedings before the arrangement was terminated, Spears described feeling tightly controlled by those around her, and publicly criticised restrictions placed upon her personal decisions.

'I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I'm blessed to be alive,' she later wrote.

The singer became one of the biggest pop stars of the late 1990s following the release of her debut single '...Baby One More Time', later producing global hits including 'Oops!... I Did It Again', 'Toxic' and 'Womanizer'.

Her fame also made her one of the most aggressively photographed celebrities of the early 2000s, with major media outlets documenting her every move, from relationships and pregnancies to periods of highly visible personal distress.

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Recent reports have begun raising familiar questions about her well-being. Earlier this year, Spears entered rehabilitation after a driving incident, and attracted further attention after being filmed leaning through the sunroof of a vehicle travelling on a Los Angeles freeway.

Spears has frequently pushed back against the ongoing coverage and scrutiny of her behaviour over more than two decades, arguing that isolated photographs and videos are used to create exaggerated narratives about her life.

Her latest post appears to extend that criticism beyond photographers themselves, suggesting that she now believes people with direct access to her home may also be involved in supplying the industry with information.

Spears did not identify the man or provide further evidence supporting the allegation, and it remains unclear whether he was employed as a housekeeper, chef or in another role within her household.