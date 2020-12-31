As seen in his recent social media posts, controversial actor Armie Hammer is back in the Cayman Islands where his children are.

The "Man From U.N.C.L.E." star is finally reuniting with his two kids, Harper, 6, and son Ford, 3, following months of being apart. He shared a photo with a backdrop of Seven Mile Beach, where his ex-wife Elizabeth Banks lives, to his Instagram Story on Tuesday along with the caption, "Good things on the horizon. 5 days of quarantine left."

Armie Hammer on his Instagram story (? armiehammer) pic.twitter.com/Ik6sGoXo3U — Armie Hammer News. (@ArmieNews) December 29, 2020

In a separate post, he shared a video of himself at the beach. Drink in hand, as he cheered to the New Year and said "This one's for you guys. Thank you very much." He captioned the clip, "Cheers to everyone who made it almost all the way thru 2020...we got this guys! Home stretch!"

Armie Hammer on Instagram (? armiehammer) "Cheers to everyone who made it almost all the way thru 2020... we got this guys! Home stretch!" pic.twitter.com/E2iCQfQR4H — Armie Hammer News. (@ArmieNews) December 24, 2020

On Friday, Hammer also shared a picture from the Miami Airport as he waited for his flight to the Caribbean Island, Grand Cayman. Chambers and their two kids have been staying there since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The actor also quarantined in the islands with his family together with his dad and his dad's girlfriend. However, he returned to Los Angeles and only now got permission to return to his kids given the travel ban amid the pandemic. Suffice to say, that the "Call Me By Your Name" star must miss his children as they have not seen each other for several months.

Hammer and Chambers announced their separation in July after news broke about Hammer's alleged affair with "Rebecca" co-star Lily James. The kids have since stayed with their mum in the Cayman Islands. His attempts to bring his children back to the U.S. have been futile. In October he asked the Bird Bakery founder to agree to a custody schedule so they can split their time with the kids.

The court reportedly ordered the exes to attend a mediation, either virtually or in person, on Dec. 20, so they can discuss custody or visitation rights. It is not known whether this happened.

Chambers, on the other hand, has been sharing photos of the kids on social media. She shared photos from when they spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, Halloween, and even Harper's birthday, in November, celebrations that Hammer missed.