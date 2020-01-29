"Arrow" season 8 finale Tuesday night marked the ending of the superhero series based on the adventures of Oliver Queen/ Green Arrow. The final episode of the series titled "Fadeout" brought back several beloved characters and much-anticipated crossover. But fans continue to wonder is this really the end of Oliver Queen?

Stephen Amell's character met his fate earlier in the series during the annual five-part "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Even though his friends and allies tried to bring him back with the Lazarus Pit, their attempts were failed by Jim Corrigan. Nevertheless, his sacrifice led to the end of Anti-Monitor and recreation of the multiverse.

"Arrow" finale showcased a heart-warming after-life reunion scene between Oliver Queen and his wife Felicity Queen, leaving fans hoping to see their favourite superhero, the founding member of Arrowverse, again. Meanwhile, showrunner Marc Guggenheim talks about the possibility of the return of Green Arrow and or any other superhero who died in the course of eight years on any other Arrowverse show.

Speaking with People, Guggenheim says that the characters in this universe are never actually dead because they have "time travel," "alternate realities," and "parallel universes" existing together.

"The one thing I always tell — look on Arrow, we've killed off a lot of characters over the course of eight years. And every time I always say to the actors, 'Look, your character might be quote unquote dead, but we have time travel. We have parallel universes. We have alternate realities, we have flashbacks, we have flash forwards,'" Guggenheim explains.

"'We have all these narrative tools in our toolbox,'" he added. "And so no one is ever gone forever."

The first season of "Arrow" premiered on The CW on October 10, 2012. The show ran for eight seasons and 170 episodes in total. Meanwhile, it gave way to several other superhero series such as "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Legends of Tomorrow," "Batwoman," and more.

The showrunner believes that they served an "incredibly satisfying ending" to the fan-favourite series "Arrow."