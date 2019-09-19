"Arrow" is set to premiere its eight and the final season this fall, and fans can expect some big events before the show bids goodbye.

The character that fans most hoped to return to the series will be back for the final season. Yes, it's right! "Arrow" season 8 will see the return of Willa Holland's fan-favourite Thea Queen, Oliver Queen's sister. The best part is that Holland will not be making a one-time guest appearance. Instead, she is back, to play a recurring role in the last season of the superhero series.

"We are thrilled to have Willa back in our final season," showrunner Beth Schwartz told TV Line.

Details about Thea Queen's story arc in "Arrow" Season 8 still remain unknown. Nevertheless, Oliver's rebellious little sister is certainly going to assist him in his final missions.

Holland's Thea Queen, also known as Speedy and Dearden Queen, was introduced as main cast member from season 1. However, the actress' role was reduced to recurring role in season 5 and she eventually exited the series in the middle of season 6.

Thea apparently joined her boyfriend Roy Harper and Nyssa al Ghul on an adventure that involved the destruction of all the Lazarus Pits around the world. Since then, she never returned to Star City. Amidst her absence from Starling City, Thea made an appearance in documentary-style episode that provided details about vigilantes' world and history.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Holland is just one of the many other familiar faces returning to the final season. Byron Mann, John Barrowman, Susanna Thompson, Colin Donnell, Rila Fukushima, and Josh Segarra will all be reprising their respective roles to make an appearance before the series closes for good.

When the show returns, Oliver Queen holds the fate of entire Arrowverse and it is going to feature some big moments that will change the multiverse forever.

"Episode 1 is like season 1, episode 2 is about a very specific part of season 3. Episode 3 is about a very specific part of the latter half of season 3. Every episode feels like an event. It feels like a limited series," Stephen Amell told EW.

Arrow Season 8 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 9:00 p.m. on The CW.