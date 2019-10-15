The CW superhero series "Arrow" is returning to the television Tuesday for its eighth and final season. A lot has been said about the season opener, but how it all plays out remains to be seen. With episode 2 spoilers floating around, we have a good sense of what to expect after the events of the much-anticipated premiere.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Arrow" season 8 episode 2.]

The second installment of "Arrow" season 8 is titled "Welcome to Hong Kong" and it will see the return of Tatsu and The Monitor. The official synopsis hints at a task specific to The Monitor's plan. For this, Oliver will reunite with John, Laurel and Tatsu. They will be approaching an important person to fulfill the task.

This episode will feature a mission that the team begins in "Arrow" season 8 episode 1 as revealed by the leading man Stephen Amell, who plays the role of Oliver Queen, in an interview with TV Line. The episode will feature "a great exchange" of words between Queen and Rila Fukushima's Tatsu. In addition, he revealed the "first two episodes are huge."

So, fans can expect a lot of action as well as drama. In addition, the show is going to explore Connor and Diggle's Jr.'s relationship. The two sons of John Diggle will have an open conversation with each other. Fans have a lot of questions when it comes to Diggle's sons' conflicting relationship and they can finally expect to find some answers.

Heâ€™ll sacrifice it all. #Arrowâ€™s final season premieres Tuesday, October 15. Stream free next day only on The CW App! pic.twitter.com/OjxLGkc914 — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) September 24, 2019

In an interview with MEA WorldWide, Joseph David-Jones, who plays the role of Connor Hawke revealed that the interaction between the two brothers is nothing less than "powerful".

"Obviously, we're going to have some great things with Charlie and everything," he said while talking about the upcoming season. "And then in episode 2, the heart of it really comes out and we have this powerful scene between the two of us. I would say that scene's probably been my favorite issue," he added.

In season 7 finale, Monitor made an appearance at Oliver's safehouse and made some big revelations suggesting the latter's death in conflicts to come. Nevertheless, he must race with the Monitor to save the multiverse in danger.

"Arrow" season 8 airs Tuesdays on The CW.