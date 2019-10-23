"Arrow" season 8 episode 3 goes on air next week and it features the long-awaited return of Thea Queen. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the final season of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Arrow" season 8 episode 3.]

"Arrow" season 8 episode 3 is titled "Leap of Faith" featuring the highly-anticipated return of Thea Queen and reunion of the Queen siblings. Holland was last seen in the sixth season of the series. The much-admired character went off with Nyssa Al Ghul and Roy Harper to search and destroy the three Lazarus Pits. Fans are yet to learn more about the mission and how it went.

Nevertheless, Thea's return for the finale season was long anticipated that will act as a reminiscent to Oliver's time with his family and loved ones. Even though his mission with Monitor has taken him far away from Felicity and his children, he is constantly thinking about them and wants this to work so that they can live. It will certainly add an element of nostalgia as we progress towards the end of the series and "Crisis on Infinite Earths".

"Episode 3 is about a very specific part of the latter half of season 3. Every episode feels like an event. It feels like a limited series" said showrunner March Guggenheim in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

According to the official synopsis, Thea returns to Star City and immediately gets entangled in the new mission, "searching through a familiar maze of catacombs." Meanwhile, the show sheds light on Diggle and Lyla's story as they prepare for the upcoming "Crisis". But before that happens, they join hands for a special ops mission.

By the look of the promo, Team Arrow is going full throttle. And Oliver makes the big reveal to his sister. "In the future, I die," says Oliver to Thea in the trailer.

"Arrow" season 8 stars Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, Willa Holland as Thea Queen, David Ramsey as Joh Diggle and Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla.

"Arrow" season 8 airs Tuesdays, on The CW.