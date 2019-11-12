"Arrow" season 8 episode 5 is not airing this week. The show will be taking a brief hiatus and will resume its run next week. Nevertheless, for curious fans, here is everything to know about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Arrow" season 8 episode 5.]

The CW's "Arrow" is fast approaching its climax. The finale season has been nothing short of gripping storylines and action-packed sequences. In the previously aired episode, Oliver Queen discovers the Monitor's real intentions and learns that Monitor might actually be causing the impending Crisis on Infinite Earths than preventing it. Therefore, he approaches Mr. Terrific to help him overthrow Mar Novu, but for this, he must build a powerful weapon system for which he must go back to Russia.

According to the synopsis for "Arrow" season 8 episode 5, Oliver finds out the key to destroying Monitor. He gathers Team Arrow and takes a trip back to Russia to acquire all the necessary components to build the system to beat the Monitor. In the meantime, Connor meets someone from his past.

By the look of the promo, it is clear that the upcoming chapter of the final season is intense and engaging. Oliver Queen will be teaming up with his kids including Mia Smoak to take down Russian gangsters. Here, at the fight club, they will find the answers to their questions about procuring plutonium for the weapon system they want to build to defeat The Monitor. However, before they can do so, they must deal with complications ahead. At the same time, fans can expect to revisit Oliver's old memories of his association with Bratva in Russia.

Previously, in an interview "Arrow" star Stephen Amell, who plays the role of the leading character, revealed that the final episodes in the series will be a reminder to the greatest moments of the show.

"We're basically revisiting our greatest hits in the episodes leading to the crossover ["Crisis on Infinite Earths"]," he told EW. "Every episode feels like an event. It feels like a limited series," he added.

"Arrow" season 8 airs Tuesdays on The CW.