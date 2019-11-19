The final season of fan-favourite The CW series "Arrow" is in full-swing preparing for the biggest Arrowverse crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths" happening later this year. Oliver Queen is on his biggest mission to save multiple Earths from the impending doom. So, want to know what's happening next? Here is everything we know so far in "Arrow" season 8 episode 6.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers related "Arrow" season 8. So, steer away immediately if you don't want to learn more about it.]

With only a few episodes left for the year 2019, the stakes are getting higher. What we are viewing now is setting the ground for the Arrowverse crossover airing this December, right after the fall finale.

"Arrow" season 8 episode 6 is titled "Reset" and it sees Oliver Queen face betrayal and a life or death situation. According to the official synopsis for the next chapter of the series, Oliver discovers Lyla's betrayal. He finds out that she was not actually a part of his plan. She had an ulterior motive that got her double-crossed him. And this puts his life in jeopardy.

This is not the first time we have seen the Star City hero fight for his life. Many times, during his dangerous missions he had struggled to survive. This time, as he finds himself in a life and death situation, he experiences a bit of a nostalgia facing what appears to be familiar circumstances. Elsewhere, Laurel gets an opportunity to make things right, once again.

The promo for episode 6 of the eighth season of "Arrow" is yet to be released. It is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of this week's episode "Prochnost." Fans will have to wait for a while to get a glimpse of the next installment.

Meanwhile, stills from the upcoming episode as on Flickering Myth teases the return of Paul Blackthorne's memorable character Quentin Lance. Lance, the mayor of Star City, who died in season 6 is set to make a return for multiple-episode story arc before the show concludes. The death of the secret member of Team Arrow left the team devastated, it will be interesting to see how they react to his return and how it all plays out.

"Arrow" season 8 airs Tuesdays on The CW.