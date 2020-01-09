Power couple Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers called it quits.

The "Arrow" star has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband after a year of marriage. According to People, the paperwork was submitted on Wednesday, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

While the reason for their separation remains unclear, Katie Cassidy mentioned "irreconcilable differences" in her documents. As for the date of divorce, it remains "to be determined."

The couple tied the knot in a private yet lavish ceremony in December 2018 in Sunset Key, Florida. However, as per the report, the papers of divorce mentioned their marriage date to be December 2017, which happens to be just one month after the actress lost her father in death due to organ failure.

The news of their divorce comes just a few weeks after her post about Rodgers being the man in her life, she is grateful for.

"Grateful to have this one by my side ♥️ Thank you for being you. Tag someone you are thankful for below. #HappyThanksgiving," she wrote on her thanksgiving post on Instagram.

In the meantime, she recently posted a cryptic message on her social media account that reads: "you're going to be happy, said life, but first, I'll make you strong."

The divorce comes as a surprise to the couple's fans and followers as not too long ago everything looked good for them. Following Cassidy's gratitude post on Thanksgiving, the "Gossip Girl" star posted a family Christmas photo with Rodgers.

According to Us Weekly, earlier this week, the starlet was seen in "good spirits" at Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday. As per an eyewitness, she was "walking around with friends with a drink in her hand" and "appeared to be enjoying her night out."

Cassidy and Rodgers announced their engagement in June 2017. The big news came through a heart-warming post on Cassidy's Instagram account where she wrote that "I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!"