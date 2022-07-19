Arsenal Football Club are expected to continue their summer spending spree after landing their fifth signing of the transfer window. Mikel Arteta confirmed that they are looking for additions in a number of positions ahead of the Gunners' clash against Orlando City FC on Wednesday.

The north London club has completed deals for Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus this summer. Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to be the next player through the door at the Emirates Stadium in the coming days.

Arteta was unable to provide an update on the Ukrainian's arrival, but it was later confirmed by The Athletic's David Ornstein. The Manchester City defender has agreed a four-year contract with the Gunners after the two clubs agreed a £32 million deal.

"There is no update with anybody and when there are updates we will let you know," Arteta said, as quoted on London Evening Standard. "We're looking at different options in different positions and we'll give you an update when we have it."

Arteta was hoping to get all his summer business done before the pre-season, but accepts that the market dictates the speed of the transfer deals. The Spanish coach also confirmed that the Gunners will remain active until transfer deadline day.

"We've been trying to [sign players earlier] and we have two recruitments already," Pep Guardiola's former assistant added. "Until the end of the market we will keep trying to improve the squad and there are so many parties involved and sometimes things are not as quick as you want."

Arsenal is expected to move on to other targets once the Zinchenko's move is confirmed. According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, a right winger is high on Arteta's wanted list, and feels the north Londoners have one more big money signing up their sleeve.

"They're still in the market to bring in players [after signing Zinchenko]. I think the right-wing position is something they want to strengthen. Arsenal have backed Arteta all the way. There might still be a big one left in the window," Sheth said.

Arsenal were linked with a move for Leeds United forward Raphinha, who has since joined Barcelona in a £65 million deal. Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has been mentioned as a potential target in recent days, while Lille's Edon Zhergova also remains an option.