Tottenham Hotspur has reached an agreement with Richarlison and his representatives over a move to north London this summer. The Spurs have beaten off competition from London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal for the Brazilian's signature.

Antonio Conte made Richarlison his top target to bolster his forward line, but the Spurs have yet to conclude talks with Everton. The north Londoners are expected to hold talks with the Toffees in the coming days, with the latter expected to demand at least £50 million to part with the Brazil international.

"Full agreement between Richarlison representatives and Tottenham on personal terms. Long term contract agreed with his new agents, waiting to complete the deal with Everton," as per Fabrizio Romano. "New direct contact scheduled soon to discuss deal details between the two clubs."

Tottenham are closing on Richarlison deal, after full agreement on personal terms as reported yesterday. Matter of time for deal structure to be agreed with Everton. Medical could take place soon 🚨⚪️ #THFC



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022

The 25-year-old was linked with Chelsea and the Gunners earlier in the summer, but is keen to join the Spurs and play under Conte. The north London club also qualified for the Champions League, which gave them an upper hand over arch rivals Arsenal.

Frank Lampard is in need of funds to oversee a rebuild after only managing to beat relegation in the penultimate weekend last season. Everton is expecting to receive at least £50 million, and is unlikely to accept Spurs' request to add players to bring down the asking price.

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, who is rated at £25 million, was offered as part of the exchange, but Everton have turned it down. Harry Winks was another option, but it remains to be seen if Lampard accepts the England international as part of the deal.

Richarlison is not the only transfer in the pipeline for Spurs, who have already added three players thus far this summer. Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is also on his way to the Premier League on a season-long loan with the two clubs close to reaching an agreement.

"Barcelona and Tottenham are working on final details of Clément Lenglet loan deal, including salary situation. The player is waiting for negotiations to be completed very soon," Romano wrote.

Tottenham is expected to complete the double deal for Richarlison and Lenglet in the coming days. The duo will become the club's fourth and fifth signing of the summer joining Frazer Foster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.