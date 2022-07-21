Rob Holding is one of the senior members of the Arsenal first-team squad going into the 2022-23 season. The former England youth international arrived from Bolton Wanderers in 2016 in a £2 million deal, but has failed to establish himself as a regular starter.

The 26-year-old remains a key part of Mikel Arteta's first-team squad, and played an important role in helping Arsenal finish fifth last season. The Spanish coach was integral in keeping Holding at the club when he was linked with a move to Newcastle United in 2020.

Holding, while remaining committed to helping the Gunners going forward, has hinted that he is open to leaving the club to seek regular game time. The English centre-back is currently behind Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in the pecking order.

The former England U21 star was mainly used as a substitute to protect results last season. Holding, however, wants to play a more important role.

"I don't want to be known as 'the 5-3-2 defender that comes on and sees out games', as funny and as amusing as it is," Holding told The Athletic. "I want to look back at my career and think, 'I've played a hell of a lot of games'. And if that's for Arsenal, then great."

"But whatever happens, I'm not going to just give up and be like, 'Because I'm not starting, I'm not interested in coming on and helping the team'. If I'm getting on the pitch, then I'm going to be there and doing my best for the team and helping them get to where we want to be."

Holding was third choice behind Gabriel and White last season, but Saliba's arrival is expected to push him further back. However, the English centre-back is not ready to throw in the towel and will use the added competition as motivation to push and prove to the manager that he deserves a regular spot in the playing squad.

"I've been here seven years now and the club have made other signings at centre-half since I've been there," Holding added. "It comes down to me backing myself and proving to the manager that I'm good enough to play — and that's spoken for itself over the past six years."

"I've seen a few centre-halves that have come in and have now gone, and I'm still here — so I must be doing something right. It's another challenge, and we go from there."