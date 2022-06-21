Arsenal are expected to trump the £150 million the club spent last summer with a significant shopping spree during this year's transfer window. The Gunners have signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and Matt Turner from the New England Revolution.

Mikel Arteta is continuing his rebuild, with more players expected to arrive well before the August 31 deadline. FC Porto's Fabio Vieira is expected to be the next player through the door, with the Gunners then expected to spend big - a combined £90 million - to sign Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Leeds United star Raphinha.

Jesus has been Arteta's top target since the start of the summer, with Arsenal holding extensive talks with their Premier League rivals. The Brazil international is keen to make the switch to north London, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee for the frontman.

According to Goal, Arsenal have improved on their initial £30 million offer, and are hoping to reach an agreement at the earliest. Jesus' representatives are arriving in England to push the deal forward, with critical negotiations expected to take place this week.

The Gunners boss has made strengthening his front line a priority this summer after seeing his team struggle for goals last season. Eddie Nketiah remains the only recognised striker at the club for the moment, with Jesus expected to join the fray in the coming weeks.

Arteta's desire to bolster his attack is not expected to end with Jesus' potential capture. Arsenal are now also credited with serious interest in Raphinha. The Leeds winger is expected to leave Elland Road before the start of next season, and was touted for a move to Barcelona.

The Premier League side's £50 million valuation has put the brakes on Barcelona's interest owing to their crippling financial issues. According to The Times, Arsenal have now overtaken the Spanish giants and moved to the front of the queue for the Brazil international.

Raphinha situation. 🚨🇧🇷 #LUFC



▫️ Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha, but no agreement on fee with Leeds.



▫️ Arsenal are in direct negotiations with Leeds, interested since March.



▫️ Both Chelsea & Tottenham have been in contact too.



▫️ Fee could be around 65/75m. pic.twitter.com/39igUIOTqV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

The north Londoners are said to be in direct contact with Leeds' hierarchy in the hope of reaching an agreement at the earliest. Leeds want over £50 million for the Brazilian, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal will meet their valuation of the winger, who scored 11 goals in the league last season.

Barcelona are said to be Raphinha's first choice, but he remains skeptical about their ability to finance the deal. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also made enquiries, but talks are said to be at an initial stage unlike Arsenal, who are pushing the hardest.