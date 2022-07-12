Chelsea were favourites to sign Raphinha before Football Club Barcelona swooped in with a late offer to agree a deal with Leeds United. The Blues have moved on and have identified Serge Gnabry as a potential target, but the London club are facing a major obstacle, and it is not Bayern Munich's demands.

Barcelona are now favourites to not only retain Dembele, who was also linked to Chelsea, but are also in the front of the queue for Raphinha's signature. The Catalan club have agreed a deal with Leeds with a late offer totaling €75 million while personal terms were already in place with the player.

Chelsea are moving on, and have identified Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry as an alternative. The Germany international has just one year remaining on his current deal, and the Bundesliga giants are ready to sell him if he does not accept their offer to extend this summer.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are ready to test Bayern's resolve with a €53.2 million offer for the 26-year-old winger. Tuchel is keen to bring in a wide forward with Hakim Ziyech expected to leave the 2021 Champions League winners this summer.

However, the Blues could be set for further disappointment with Sky Sports Germany claiming that Gnabry will reject a move to Stamford Bridge. The Bayern star came up through the Arsenal youth ranks before playing for the first-team under Arsene Wenger.

Gnabry moved to Germany in 2016, joining Werder Bremen before being signed by Bayern in 2017. The winger remains a staunch supporter of the Gunners, and according to Florian Plettenberg, he will not break Arsenal supporters' hearts and join their London rivals.

"We have often been told that a move to Chelsea FC is NO topic for Serge due to his time at Arsenal. Gnabry decision in Munich soon," Plettenberg said.

The Bayern forward has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, but according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the north Londoners are not pursuing a move for Gnabry at the moment. The Germany international has contract offer on the table from his current employers and a decision is expected in the coming weeks.

"Understand Arsenal are not working to sign Serge Gnabry. He's not in the list, as things stand - Arsenal are now focused on different targets," Romano wrote. "Gnabry has FC Bayern new contract proposal still available - no decision made yet on player side."