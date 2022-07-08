Lisandro Martinez looks Manchester United bound after the Red Devils made a fresh offer to Ajax. Arsenal still remain in the running, and have been told how they can win the race for the Argentine defender's signature.

The Gunners were the first who went in pursuit of the Argentina international, but have now been usurped by the Red Devils. Arsenal had two bids rejected by the Eredivisie club before United entered the race for Martinez's signature.

Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the versatile Argentine, who is primarily a centre-back, but can also play at left-back and in central midfield. The north London club is expected to continue pursuing Martinez despite United making him a top priority.

Erik ten Hag is ready to raid his old club, and wants Martinez to be part of his Old Trafford rebuild. The 24-year-old has already told Ajax that he wants a move to the Premier League, and is expected to choose a reunion with his former manager over playing for Arsenal.

The United hierarchy have been told to push to sign Martinez, with the 20-time English champions now submitting a fresh bid of €50 million (£43m) including bonuses. Ajax have maintained that they are seeking a base fee of £43 million, but are said to be considering the Red Devils' latest offer.

🇳🇱 NIEUWS #Ajax ontvangt verhoogd bod van Manchester United op @LisandrMartinez: 50 miljoen euro, inclusief bonussen.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BREAKING #Ajax receives increased bid from Manchester United for @LisandrMartinez: 50 million euros, including bonuses. #MUFC https://t.co/g5KvWK7Hdv — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) July 7, 2022

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul believes Martinez has chosen to work with Ten Hag, who signed him to replace Matthijs de Ligt at Ajax. However, Edul revealed that Arsenal are still in the race, and could convince the defender to move to the Emirates Stadium with a better offer.

"Lisandro Martinez chose to continue his career at Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. He was the coach who made him stronger as a player and Lisandro takes that into account in his decision," Edul said.

Martinez has not rejected a move to Arsenal yet, and is said to have been impressed by Arteta's pitch about his ongoing project in north London. It remains to be seen if the Gunners will get into a bidding war with their Premier League rivals or move on to other targets.

"Lisandro didn't say no to Arsenal, if Manchester can't agree on fee with Ajax and Arsenal does, he's not opposite of joining Arsenal. But, if both agrees, it's Manchester for him," he added.