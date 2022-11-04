It is no secret Shakthar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is on Arsenal Football Club's radar, and has been there since the summer. Mikel Arteta recently confirmed the club's intention to pursue a move for a "next level" talent as they battle for the Premier League title.

Mudryk was subject to interest from the North London club earlier this summer, with the Ukranian side rejecting a £30 million offer. The winger, at the time, expressed his interest in joining Arsenal by admitting that he cannot say no if the English top-flight side arrived with an offer.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this campaign, scoring 7 goals and assisting as many in 13 games in all competitions. Mudryk's eye-catching performances in the Champions League has also garnered attention from a number of European heavyweights.

The Ukraine international's club teammate, Anatoliy Trubin, has hinted that a move to Arsenal is on the cards by suggesting that the north Londoners have already signed him. However, it is not expected to be the case with no agreement in place with Shakthar at the moment.

"I like that he is focused only on himself, his and the team's game," Trubin said, as quoted on Football 365. "Fans don't really see that much. No one sees what he is doing away from the football field."

"All these transfer rumours affect him only in a positive way, because he enjoys what he does. And, in the team, we can tell him; 'well, you're already at Arsenal, let's all go!'"

Arsenal are in the market for a wide attacker, and are expected to assess the options available when the transfer window reopens in January. However, Mudryk's value has skyrocketed since their £30 million offer was rejected. The club now values him at around £90 million.

It is unlikely the Arsenal will fork out such a hefty sum on a 21-year-old, but are expected to hold talks with Shakthar. The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League, and Arteta is aware that he needs to add to his squad in order to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

"With the position that we are in right now, it demands as well another level of player," Arteta said recently, as per Fabrizio Romano. "That player has to be available. We will look at everything and let's see what we can do."